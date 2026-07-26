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Star Oil increases fuel prices as other major OMCs keep prices unchanged; see the latest fuel prices

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 16:39 - 26 July 2026
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File photo of fuel prices
File photo of fuel prices
Star Oil has increased petrol and diesel prices effective July 26, 2026, citing higher international petroleum prices and exchange rate movements. Here's the latest fuel price comparison with GOIL.
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  • Star Oil has increased petrol and diesel prices by GH¢0.30 per litre, with the new rates taking effect on July 26, while RON 95 remains unchanged at GH¢16.75.

  • The company attributed the price adjustment to rising international petroleum product prices and exchange rate movements.

  • GOIL and several other major OMCs had not announced fresh price increases as of Saturday, leaving their latest pump prices unchanged.

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Motorists who buy fuel from Star Oil will pay more from Sunday, July 26, after the oil marketing company (OMC) announced an upward adjustment in the prices of its petrol and diesel, citing rising international petroleum prices and exchange rate movements.

READ ALSO: Major OMC announces fuel price reduction in July; see latest prices

In a statement shared on its official X account, Star Oil said the new prices took effect at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Dear StarSavers, kindly take note of the upward revision in our Super and Diesel prices, effective 8:00 AM today, 26th July 2026.
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The company linked the increase to changes in international petroleum product prices and exchange-rate movements.

Under the revised prices:

  • Super (Petrol): GH¢14.47 per litre (up from GH¢14.17)

  • Diesel: GH¢17.67 per litre (up from GH¢17.37)

  • RON 95: GH¢16.75 per litre (unchanged)

READ ALSO: COMAC projects higher fuel prices from July 16; petrol to rise by at least 3.79%: See latest prices

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The latest adjustment represents a GH¢0.30 per litre increase for both petrol and diesel, while the price of RON 95 premium petrol remains unchanged.

While Star Oil has moved to increase its pump prices, several competing OMCs had not announced fresh upward adjustments as of Sunday, 26th July, 2026.

State-owned GOIL, whose latest pricing became effective on July 23, continues to sell:

READ ALSO: NPA increases fuel price floors; see latest prices

  • Super XP (Petrol): GH¢14.38 per litre

  • Diesel XP: GH¢17.41 per litre

  • Super XP 95: GH¢16.87 per litre

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The Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC) has attributed the latest upward trend to increases in refined petroleum prices on the international market and fluctuations in the cedi-dollar exchange rate, both of which directly affect Ghana's fuel import costs. 

Earlier this month, several major OMCs, including GOIL and Star Oil, increased fuel prices after a period of sustained reductions that had offered motorists temporary relief.

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