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Ghana's first Helium-free MRI facility opens at 37 Military Hospital, offers free scans fom June 8-20

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 13:27 - 06 June 2026
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37 Military Hospital has launched Ghana's first helium-free MRI centre, with eligible patients set to benefit from free MRI scans for two weeks beginning June 8, 2026.
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  • 37 Military Hospital has launched Ghana's first helium-free MRI and Diagnostic Centre.

  • Eligible patients can access free MRI scans from June 8 to June 20, 2026.

  • Patients must be registered at the hospital and present a doctor's MRI request form to qualify.

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Patients requiring MRI scans can now access Ghana's first helium-free Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) facility following the launch of a new diagnostic centre at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

READ ALSO: ndian man killed after being sucked into MRI machine

The facility, established by HealthTech Ghana Limited in partnership with the Ministry of Defence under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement, is expected to improve access to advanced diagnostic services while helping to address longstanding challenges in medical imaging in the country.

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According to the Ghana Armed Forces, at the heart of the new centre is the Philips BlueSeal MRI, the first 1.5 Tesla helium-free MRI system to be installed in Ghana. The facility also offers CT scans, digital X-rays, mammography, ultrasound and a range of laboratory diagnostic services.

To mark the launch, the centre is offering free MRI scans to eligible patients from June 8 to June 20, 2026.

According to the organisers, patients seeking to benefit from the free MRI programme must first be registered at the 37 Military Hospital and obtain a completed MRI request form from a doctor.

READ ALSO: Ghana eyes 2027 launch of first locally produced vaccine with $50 million investment push

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While the MRI scan itself will be free during the promotional period, patients will be required to pay a minimal fee (not specified) for MRI image reporting, which covers the interpretation of scan results by a radiology consultant or specialist.

How to access the free MRI scan

To qualify for the free MRI scan:

  • Register as a patient at the 37 Military Hospital.

  • Visit a doctor and obtain an MRI request form.

  • Present the completed request form at the new MRI and Diagnostic Centre.

  • Book an appointment between June 8 and June 20, 2026.

  • Pay the allocated fee and follow due procedure

The initiative would significantly improve access to MRI services, which have often been difficult and expensive for many Ghanaians to obtain.

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The partnership also restores MRI services at the hospital and provides patients with access to a comprehensive diagnostic centre capable of supporting faster and more accurate diagnosis.

READ ALSO: Ghana launches e-visa service with no visa fees for all Africans – How it works

The centre will operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, offering diagnostic services for conditions including stroke, trauma injuries, cancer assessment and other complex medical conditions.

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