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Ghana ranked 6th in Africa, 20th globally among most AI-ready outsourcing destinations

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 18:24 - 22 July 2026
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Ghana ranked 6th in Africa, 20th globally among most AI-ready outsourcing destinations
Ghana has been ranked the sixth most AI-ready outsourcing destination in Africa and 20th globally, according to the latest Global Outsourcing AI Readiness Index published by Ataraxis Management. The country placed ahead of Uganda and Ethiopia but behind South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Kenya and Morocco among the eight African countries assessed in the June 2026 report, which measures how prepared nations are to compete for AI-powered outsourcing opportunities.
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  • Ghana has been ranked the sixth most AI-ready outsourcing destination in Africa and 20th globally in the Global Outsourcing AI Readiness Index.

  • The country outperformed Uganda and Ethiopia but trailed South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Kenya and Morocco among African nations assessed.

  • The ranking comes as Ghana ramps up AI investment, including a US$250 million AI computing centre, AI skills training and curriculum reforms.

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The report describes itself as the first global index to assess AI readiness across the world's leading outsourcing destinations alongside the seven major consumer markets that drive global demand for outsourced labour.

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It evaluates 25 outsourcing destinations using four key indicators: population AI adoption, workforce AI literacy, enterprise AI adoption and AI education pipeline. The rankings draw on data from organisations including Microsoft, Cloudflare Radar, OpenAI, the OECD, LinkedIn, Coursera Enterprise and GitHub.

India tops global rankings

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Objectways employees sift and sort data that will be used to in machine learning and generative AI applications. (Photo by Selvaprakash Lakshmanan)
Objectways employees sift and sort data that will be used to in machine learning and generative AI applications. (Photo by Selvaprakash Lakshmanan)

India emerged as the world's most AI-ready outsourcing destination with a composite score of 84.55, supported by strong workforce AI literacy and enterprise AI adoption.

Brazil ranked second with 76.10, followed by Malaysia on 75.65, which recorded the strongest AI education pipeline among the top five countries. Hungary and the Philippines completed the top five.

Also Read: Meta removes Instagram AI image feature after privacy concerns over use of users’ photos

On the demand side, the United States ranked first among outsourcing buyer markets with a score of 86.70, accounting for an estimated 36% of global business process outsourcing (BPO) spending, according to Ataraxis, based on HG Insights' estimate of a US$138.8 billion global BPO market. The United Kingdom, France, Germany and Australia rounded out the top five buyer markets.

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Ghana's strengths and areas for improvement

Minister of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George
Minister of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George

Ghana recorded a mixed performance across the four categories assessed by the index.

The country posted a population AI adoption score of 78, placing it close to many of the leading outsourcing destinations. However, its enterprise AI adoption and AI education pipeline scores were lower than those of African peers ranked above it, including Egypt, Nigeria and Kenya.

Also Read: Ghana to introduce AI, coding and electronics into basic schools

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The findings suggest that while AI adoption among the general population is gaining momentum, Ghana will need to accelerate business adoption and strengthen AI education to improve its competitiveness in the global outsourcing market.

Ghana steps up AI investment

President John Dramani Mahama launches of the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy on Friday April, 2026

The ranking comes as Ghana intensifies efforts to position itself as a regional leader in artificial intelligence.

In April 2026, President John Dramani Mahama announced plans to invest US$250 million in a world-class AI computing centre, alongside a further US$20 million to support the implementation of Ghana's National AI Strategy.

Also Read: Ghana announces strategic partnership with South Korea to open new university, car plant and solar irrigation projects

Speaking at the launch of the strategy, Mahama said it would focus on ethical and responsible AI development, education and workforce readiness, AI-driven industrial innovation, data governance, research, ecosystem development and improved public service delivery. He said the proposed computing centre would provide Ghanaian developers, researchers and businesses with the computing resources needed to build AI solutions for both local and continental markets.

Earlier, in March 2026, the Ministry of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations secured a partnership with Chinese technology company Huawei to provide free AI training for 3,000 Ghanaian girls under the government's ICT for Girls Programme.

Also Read: Ghana pledges responsible and human-controlled use of AI in military operations

Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George said the initiative would introduce a dedicated AI skills track, allowing participants to progress into the government's One Million Coders Programme. Discussions with Huawei also covered plans to establish a handheld device assembly plant in Ghana to improve access to affordable smart devices.

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What the index measures

Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence

Ataraxis says the Global Outsourcing AI Readiness Index is intended as a comparative benchmark rather than a predictive tool. It does not attempt to forecast whether AI will replace outsourcing jobs but instead provides a snapshot of how prepared countries are to compete as businesses increasingly adopt artificial intelligence.

Also Read: AI Education Tool: Education Ministry assures Ga, Adangbe communities of inclusion

All scores are measured relative to the 25 outsourcing destinations assessed, meaning they reflect each country's competitiveness within the group rather than an absolute measure of AI capability.

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The full breakdown of scores is presented in the table below.

Rank

Country

Population AI Adoption

Workforce AI Literacy

Enterprise AI Adoption

AI Education Pipeline

Total Score

1

India

78

89

88

83

84.55

2

Brazil

79

76

77

69

76.10

3

Malaysia

78

68

77

84

75.65

4

Hungary

86

54

67

69

69.10

5

Philippines

69

76

71

52

69.05

6

Chile

78

52

74

70

68.00

7

Czechia (Czech Republic)

61

59

75

81

66.90

8

South Africa

78

63

65

53

66.50

9

Bulgaria

82

56

46

66

62.80

10

Argentina

74

57

59

57

62.60

11

Poland

57

70

48

74

61.20

12

Indonesia

57

59

60

75

61.05

13

Romania

69

63

42

62

59.40

14

Dominican Republic

77

45

46

45

54.85

15

Peru

58

44

41

63

50.30

16

Egypt

53

50

42

53

49.35

17

Nigeria

49

66

34

41

49.15

18

Kenya

47

59

35

47

47.60

19

Morocco

48

41

39

46

43.35

20

Ghana

43

54

31

36

42.25

21

Pakistan

42

55

25

35

40.60

22

Nepal

48

38

19

25

34.30

23

Bangladesh

36

37

25

31

32.80

24

Uganda

29

34

14

18

25.10

25

Ethiopia

27

33

14

18

24.20

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