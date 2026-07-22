Ghana ranked 6th in Africa, 20th globally among most AI-ready outsourcing destinations
Ghana has been ranked the sixth most AI-ready outsourcing destination in Africa and 20th globally in the Global Outsourcing AI Readiness Index.
The country outperformed Uganda and Ethiopia but trailed South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Kenya and Morocco among African nations assessed.
The ranking comes as Ghana ramps up AI investment, including a US$250 million AI computing centre, AI skills training and curriculum reforms.
The report describes itself as the first global index to assess AI readiness across the world's leading outsourcing destinations alongside the seven major consumer markets that drive global demand for outsourced labour.
It evaluates 25 outsourcing destinations using four key indicators: population AI adoption, workforce AI literacy, enterprise AI adoption and AI education pipeline. The rankings draw on data from organisations including Microsoft, Cloudflare Radar, OpenAI, the OECD, LinkedIn, Coursera Enterprise and GitHub.
India tops global rankings
India emerged as the world's most AI-ready outsourcing destination with a composite score of 84.55, supported by strong workforce AI literacy and enterprise AI adoption.
Brazil ranked second with 76.10, followed by Malaysia on 75.65, which recorded the strongest AI education pipeline among the top five countries. Hungary and the Philippines completed the top five.
On the demand side, the United States ranked first among outsourcing buyer markets with a score of 86.70, accounting for an estimated 36% of global business process outsourcing (BPO) spending, according to Ataraxis, based on HG Insights' estimate of a US$138.8 billion global BPO market. The United Kingdom, France, Germany and Australia rounded out the top five buyer markets.
Ghana's strengths and areas for improvement
Ghana recorded a mixed performance across the four categories assessed by the index.
The country posted a population AI adoption score of 78, placing it close to many of the leading outsourcing destinations. However, its enterprise AI adoption and AI education pipeline scores were lower than those of African peers ranked above it, including Egypt, Nigeria and Kenya.
The findings suggest that while AI adoption among the general population is gaining momentum, Ghana will need to accelerate business adoption and strengthen AI education to improve its competitiveness in the global outsourcing market.
Ghana steps up AI investment
The ranking comes as Ghana intensifies efforts to position itself as a regional leader in artificial intelligence.
In April 2026, President John Dramani Mahama announced plans to invest US$250 million in a world-class AI computing centre, alongside a further US$20 million to support the implementation of Ghana's National AI Strategy.
Also Read: Ghana announces strategic partnership with South Korea to open new university, car plant and solar irrigation projects
Speaking at the launch of the strategy, Mahama said it would focus on ethical and responsible AI development, education and workforce readiness, AI-driven industrial innovation, data governance, research, ecosystem development and improved public service delivery. He said the proposed computing centre would provide Ghanaian developers, researchers and businesses with the computing resources needed to build AI solutions for both local and continental markets.
Earlier, in March 2026, the Ministry of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations secured a partnership with Chinese technology company Huawei to provide free AI training for 3,000 Ghanaian girls under the government's ICT for Girls Programme.
Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George said the initiative would introduce a dedicated AI skills track, allowing participants to progress into the government's One Million Coders Programme. Discussions with Huawei also covered plans to establish a handheld device assembly plant in Ghana to improve access to affordable smart devices.
What the index measures
Ataraxis says the Global Outsourcing AI Readiness Index is intended as a comparative benchmark rather than a predictive tool. It does not attempt to forecast whether AI will replace outsourcing jobs but instead provides a snapshot of how prepared countries are to compete as businesses increasingly adopt artificial intelligence.
All scores are measured relative to the 25 outsourcing destinations assessed, meaning they reflect each country's competitiveness within the group rather than an absolute measure of AI capability.
The full breakdown of scores is presented in the table below.
Rank
Country
Population AI Adoption
Workforce AI Literacy
Enterprise AI Adoption
AI Education Pipeline
Total Score
1
India
78
89
88
83
84.55
2
Brazil
79
76
77
69
76.10
3
Malaysia
78
68
77
84
75.65
4
Hungary
86
54
67
69
69.10
5
Philippines
69
76
71
52
69.05
6
Chile
78
52
74
70
68.00
7
Czechia (Czech Republic)
61
59
75
81
66.90
8
South Africa
78
63
65
53
66.50
9
Bulgaria
82
56
46
66
62.80
10
Argentina
74
57
59
57
62.60
11
Poland
57
70
48
74
61.20
12
Indonesia
57
59
60
75
61.05
13
Romania
69
63
42
62
59.40
14
Dominican Republic
77
45
46
45
54.85
15
Peru
58
44
41
63
50.30
16
Egypt
53
50
42
53
49.35
17
Nigeria
49
66
34
41
49.15
18
Kenya
47
59
35
47
47.60
19
Morocco
48
41
39
46
43.35
20
Ghana
43
54
31
36
42.25
21
Pakistan
42
55
25
35
40.60
22
Nepal
48
38
19
25
34.30
23
Bangladesh
36
37
25
31
32.80
24
Uganda
29
34
14
18
25.10
25
Ethiopia
27
33
14
18
24.20
-
-
News 27.04.2015Ex-President responds to xenophobic attacks
-
News 01.04.2015President-elect gives acceptance speech
-
News 31.03.2015Video shows rigging in Akwa Ibom