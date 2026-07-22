Ghana ranked 6th in Africa, 20th globally among most AI-ready outsourcing destinations

Ghana has been ranked the sixth most AI-ready outsourcing destination in Africa and 20th globally, according to the latest Global Outsourcing AI Readiness Index published by Ataraxis Management. The country placed ahead of Uganda and Ethiopia but behind South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Kenya and Morocco among the eight African countries assessed in the June 2026 report, which measures how prepared nations are to compete for AI-powered outsourcing opportunities.

Ghana has been ranked the sixth most AI-ready outsourcing destination in Africa and 20th globally in the Global Outsourcing AI Readiness Index.

The country outperformed Uganda and Ethiopia but trailed South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Kenya and Morocco among African nations assessed.

The ranking comes as Ghana ramps up AI investment, including a US$250 million AI computing centre, AI skills training and curriculum reforms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The report describes itself as the first global index to assess AI readiness across the world's leading outsourcing destinations alongside the seven major consumer markets that drive global demand for outsourced labour.

It evaluates 25 outsourcing destinations using four key indicators: population AI adoption, workforce AI literacy, enterprise AI adoption and AI education pipeline. The rankings draw on data from organisations including Microsoft, Cloudflare Radar, OpenAI, the OECD, LinkedIn, Coursera Enterprise and GitHub.

India tops global rankings

Advertisement

Advertisement

Objectways employees sift and sort data that will be used to in machine learning and generative AI applications. (Photo by Selvaprakash Lakshmanan)

India emerged as the world's most AI-ready outsourcing destination with a composite score of 84.55, supported by strong workforce AI literacy and enterprise AI adoption.

Brazil ranked second with 76.10, followed by Malaysia on 75.65, which recorded the strongest AI education pipeline among the top five countries. Hungary and the Philippines completed the top five.

On the demand side, the United States ranked first among outsourcing buyer markets with a score of 86.70, accounting for an estimated 36% of global business process outsourcing (BPO) spending, according to Ataraxis, based on HG Insights' estimate of a US$138.8 billion global BPO market. The United Kingdom, France, Germany and Australia rounded out the top five buyer markets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ghana's strengths and areas for improvement

Minister of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George

Ghana recorded a mixed performance across the four categories assessed by the index.

The country posted a population AI adoption score of 78, placing it close to many of the leading outsourcing destinations. However, its enterprise AI adoption and AI education pipeline scores were lower than those of African peers ranked above it, including Egypt, Nigeria and Kenya.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The findings suggest that while AI adoption among the general population is gaining momentum, Ghana will need to accelerate business adoption and strengthen AI education to improve its competitiveness in the global outsourcing market.

Ghana steps up AI investment

President John Dramani Mahama launches of the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy on Friday April, 2026

The ranking comes as Ghana intensifies efforts to position itself as a regional leader in artificial intelligence.

In April 2026, President John Dramani Mahama announced plans to invest US$250 million in a world-class AI computing centre, alongside a further US$20 million to support the implementation of Ghana's National AI Strategy.

Speaking at the launch of the strategy, Mahama said it would focus on ethical and responsible AI development, education and workforce readiness, AI-driven industrial innovation, data governance, research, ecosystem development and improved public service delivery. He said the proposed computing centre would provide Ghanaian developers, researchers and businesses with the computing resources needed to build AI solutions for both local and continental markets.

Earlier, in March 2026, the Ministry of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations secured a partnership with Chinese technology company Huawei to provide free AI training for 3,000 Ghanaian girls under the government's ICT for Girls Programme.

Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George said the initiative would introduce a dedicated AI skills track, allowing participants to progress into the government's One Million Coders Programme. Discussions with Huawei also covered plans to establish a handheld device assembly plant in Ghana to improve access to affordable smart devices.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What the index measures

Artificial Intelligence

Ataraxis says the Global Outsourcing AI Readiness Index is intended as a comparative benchmark rather than a predictive tool. It does not attempt to forecast whether AI will replace outsourcing jobs but instead provides a snapshot of how prepared countries are to compete as businesses increasingly adopt artificial intelligence.

All scores are measured relative to the 25 outsourcing destinations assessed, meaning they reflect each country's competitiveness within the group rather than an absolute measure of AI capability.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The full breakdown of scores is presented in the table below.