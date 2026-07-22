Vinicius Jr shares new photos enjoying holiday with his girlfriend with new look after chin surgery | Photo via Instagram / Vini jr

Vinicius Jr shares new photos enjoying holiday with his girlfriend with new look after chin surgery | Photo via Instagram / Vini jr

New Photos: Vinicius Jr shows off new look on holiday with girlfriend after chin surgery

Vinicius Jr has shared new holiday photos with his girlfriend after unveiling his new look following a reported non-surgical chin enhancement.

The countdown to the new football season is well underway, and millions of fans around the world are eagerly waiting to return to stadiums to cheer on their favourite clubs, whether under the blazing sun or pouring rain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Before stadiums fill up once again and the action resumes across Europe, many of the game's biggest stars are enjoying a well-deserved summer break following the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Real Madrid supporters are particularly looking forward to seeing their star players return from vacation.

Kylian Mbappé is back after helping France finish fourth at the FIFA World Cup, while Jude Bellingham returns with a bronze medal. Vinicius Junior is also preparing for the new campaign after Brazil's disappointing Round of 16 exit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, before pre-season even begins, the Brazilian winger has become one of the biggest talking points in football, not because of his performances on the pitch, but because of his striking new appearance.

In the past 24 hours, Vinicius has gone viral after photos of his new look surfaced online, sparking widespread discussion among fans.

According to Brazilian outlet TMC, the Real Madrid forward underwent a non-surgical cosmetic procedure designed to reshape and better define his chin.

The treatment was reportedly performed at a specialised cosmetic clinic in Goiânia using advanced facial contouring techniques to enhance his jawline while maintaining a natural appearance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

TMC added that the procedure was minimally invasive and did not involve surgery. The report also claimed the clinic enforced strict security measures to protect the Brazilian's privacy, but details and images of the treatment eventually leaked, quickly spreading across social media.

READ ALSO: CAF President Patrice Motsepe tipped to lead FIFA as pressure mounts on Infantino to quit

Here are some images of Vinicius Junior's new look

Vinicius Jr shares new photos enjoying holiday with his girlfriend with new look after chin surgery | Photo via Instagram / Vini jr

Vinicius Jr shares new photos enjoying holiday with his girlfriend with new look after chin surgery | Photo via Instagram / Vini jr

Advertisement

Advertisement