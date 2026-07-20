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Kylian Mbappe wins FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot after record-breaking campaign

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 11:44 - 20 July 2026
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France forward Kylian MbappFinal between France and England on Saturday, July 18, 2206 at Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL (Photo by Peter Joneleit Icon Sportswire)
**SEO Snippet (155–160 characters):** Kylian Mbappé wins the FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot with 10 goals, becoming the tournament's all-time leading scorer ahead of Lionel Messi.
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France captain Kylian Mbappé has been crowned the adidas Golden Boot winner at the FIFA World Cup 2026, successfully defending the tournament's top scorer award he first won at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

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The 27-year-old finished the competition with 10 goals, sealing the prestigious honour despite France's thrilling 6-4 defeat to England in the FIFA World Cup third-place play-off in Miami on Saturday.

Mbappé's outstanding performances throughout the tournament also saw him become the all-time leading goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history, further cementing his status as one of football's greatest players.

The French superstar enjoyed a sensational tournament, inspiring Les Bleus to the semi-finals before they were eliminated 2-0 by eventual champions Spain.

Having scored four goals during France's successful 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign and adding eight more at Qatar 2022, Mbappé continued his remarkable World Cup scoring record with another prolific display in 2026.

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He scored braces against Senegal and Iraq during the group stage before netting another double in France's Round of 32 victory over Sweden.

Mbappé also converted the decisive penalty in France's win over Paraguay, opened the scoring in the 2-0 quarter-final victory against Morocco, and rounded off his campaign with two goals against England in the bronze-medal match after failing to score in the semi-final defeat to Spain.

Mbappé's tally of 10 goals was enough to secure the 2026 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot, finishing ahead of Argentina captain Lionel Messi, who ended the tournament with eight goals after the pair battled for the top scorer's award throughout the competition.

In addition to winning the Golden Boot, Mbappé was also awarded the adidas Bronze Ball in recognition of his outstanding performances during the tournament, capping off another historic FIFA World Cup campaign.

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