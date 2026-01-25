AI Education Tool: Education Ministry assures Ga, Adangbe communities of inclusion

The Ministry of Education has clarified concerns surrounding the selection of local languages for a proposed Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered education tool, assuring the public that no Ghanaian language group has been excluded from the initiative.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement dated January 24, 2026, the Ministry acknowledged concerns raised by members of the Ga and Adangbe communities over the perceived omission of their languages from the initial collaboration between the Ministry and Google to develop the AI-driven learning tool.

READ ALSO: President Mahama donates 50 vehicles to Ghana Armed Forces at WASSA celebration

According to the Ministry, the selection of four Ghanaian languages announced earlier by the Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, is strictly for pilot purposes.

The pilot phase, the statement explained, is intended to test the effectiveness, adaptability, and educational impact of the AI learning tool before it is scaled up for nationwide implementation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Ministry emphasised that the initiative is designed to be inclusive, stressing that upon successful evaluation of the pilot phase, the programme will be expanded to cover all twelve approved Ghanaian languages.

READ ALSO: GES warns public against fake recruitment letter circulating online

This expansion, it noted, will explicitly include Ga and Adangbe. “At no point is the pilot intended to marginalise or permanently exclude any linguistic or cultural group within the country,” the statement said.

Reaffirming its commitment to Ghana’s linguistic diversity, the Ministry stated that it remains dedicated to ensuring equitable representation and access in all national education initiatives, particularly those leveraging emerging technologies to improve learning outcomes.

The Ministry further indicated its readiness to continue engaging stakeholders, traditional authorities, and communities nationwide as Ghana moves towards a more inclusive, technology-driven education system.

Advertisement