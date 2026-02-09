Ghana pledges responsible and human-controlled use of AI in military operations

Ghana commits to the ethical and responsible use of AI in military and security operations, emphasizing human oversight, compliance with international law, and collaboration with global partners.

Ghana has reaffirmed its commitment to the responsible and ethical use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in military and security operations, the government says, blending into the technology, without compromising human rights and international norms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The pledge was made at the Responsible Artificial Intelligence in the Military Domain (REAIM) 2026 Summit, held from 4 to 5 February in A Coruña, Spain, where global leaders, ministers and security experts gathered to discuss governance, deployment and ethical frameworks for military AI.

Representing Ghana at the summit, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs James Gyakye Quayson said the government recognises AI’s growing importance for economic growth, innovation and national development, as well as its role in strengthening decision-making and operational effectiveness within military and security contexts.

“The Government of Ghana recognises the growing importance of Artificial Intelligence to economic growth, innovation and national development, as well as its increasing role in enhancing decision-making and operational effectiveness in the military and security domain,” the government statement read.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, emphasis was made that the use of AI in defence and security must always be rooted in human control and respect for international law, including both international humanitarian law and human rights law.

“While acknowledging AI’s potential to strengthen peace and security, Ghana emphasised the need for responsible development, meaningful human oversight and strict adherence to international law,” the government added.

At the two-day summit, Ghana joined other nations in endorsing the REAIM 2026 Pathways to Action document, a framework designed to guide responsible AI use in military contexts. The document outlines key steps for cooperation, transparency, accountability, legal compliance and safeguards throughout the lifecycle of AI systems used for national defence.

According to summit reports, the framework has been adopted by more than 34 nations, highlighting a collective global effort to ensure that military applications of AI are deployed only with meaningful human oversight and strict norms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ghana’s delegation reiterated its support for “experience-sharing and collaboration with Member States and relevant stakeholders to promote the responsible use of AI for international peace and security.”

In late 2025, the government launched the UNESCO AI Readiness Assessment Methodology (RAM) to help guide the country’s preparedness for AI deployment in areas such as healthcare, education and governance, while building systems that are fair, transparent and aligned with human rights standards.