Advertisement

Ex-Tottenham Star Dele Alli loses nearly £150,000 in late-night London poker betting

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 10:25 - 09 February 2026
Ex-Tottenham Star Dele Alli loses nearly £150,000 in late-night London poker betting
Advertisement

Former England and Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli has reportedly lost close to £150,000 in a series of late-night poker games at The Victoria Casino in central London over just a few days, according to Daily Mail Sport.

Advertisement

The 29-year-old, once valued at over £50 million and earning £150,000 per week, is currently without a club after his career took a steep decline, culminating in his release from Italian side Como in September.

Since returning to London, Alli has been frequenting high-stakes poker tables in the early hours, with losses reportedly reaching £25,000 per session.

MUST READ: Trump blasts Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, calling it ‘Worst Ever’, slap in US face

A poker veteran told Daily Mail Sport that Alli has earned the nickname “whale” among casino regulars—a term for players who are inexperienced but consistently lose large sums.

Advertisement

The source said, as quoted by the Daily Mail Sports,

We all look forward to Dele coming to the casino because snaring a whale is a serious player’s dream scenario

READ ALSO: Full list of Super Bowl winners from 1967-2026

As soon as he arrives, a message goes out that ‘The Dele is open for business,’ and there’s a rush to join his table. He’s been turning up almost every other day over the past two weeks, often playing for several hours and typically losing £25,000 each time.

Another poker player added,

Advertisement

It’s actually quite sad because he doesn’t really speak to anyone and doesn’t appear happy. He clearly isn’t short of money and doesn’t seem bothered by losing such amounts, which is great for us. Poker is a tough game—there’s no room for emotion. It’s all about strategy and winning as much as you can.

READ MORE: Champions League: Teams that could make it from Play-Offs to the Round of 16

Alli’s estimated net worth is around £20 million, but his professional and personal struggles in recent years have hindered the career of a player once tipped for superstardom, including past links to clubs like Real Madrid.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Abu Trica sues EOCO, Interior Ministry, FBI and NACOC over arrest and violation of rights
Entertainment
09.02.2026
Abu Trica sues EOCO, Interior Ministry, FBI and NACOC over arrest and violation of rights
NPP acclaims Baba Ali Yussif as Parliamentary Candidate for Ayawaso East by-election
News
09.02.2026
NPP acclaims Baba Ali Yussif as Parliamentary Candidate for Ayawaso East by-election
Laporta resigns as president, sets sights on re-election at Barcelona in March
Sports
09.02.2026
Laporta resigns as president, sets sights on re-election at Barcelona in March
Elon Musk announces SpaceX will build self-growing city on the Moon in less than 10 years
News
09.02.2026
Elon Musk announces SpaceX will build self-growing city on the Moon in less than 10 years
6 Ghanaian celebrities who have publicly called out GHAMRO over unpaid royalties
Entertainment
09.02.2026
6 Ghanaian celebrities who have publicly called out GHAMRO over unpaid royalties
How Popping Facial Pimples Can Lead to Blindness — What You Need to Know
Lifestyle
09.02.2026
How Popping Facial Pimples Can Lead to Blindness — What You Need to Know