Trump blasts Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, calling it ‘Worst Ever’, slap in US face

Trump slams Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime show as ‘Worst Ever’, a ‘Slap in the Face’ to America

President Donald Trump, who skipped the Super Bowl to attend a watch party in Florida, sharply criticised Bad Bunny’s halftime performance, calling it “a slap in the face” and claiming that “nobody understands a word” of what the Puerto Rican rapper was saying.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump described the show as “absolutely terrible, one of the worst EVER!” He added, “It makes no sense, is an affront to the greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of success, creativity, or excellence.

This ‘show’ is just a ‘slap in the face’ to our country, which is setting new standards and records every single day.”

Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, electrified the stage with a mix of his biggest hits, striking visuals, and theatrical nods to songs and symbols across his Spanish-language catalogue.

High-profile appearances from stars including Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin punctuated the performance.

The artist delivered a unifying message, extending the sentiment of “God bless America” to all nations in the Americas, from Chile to Canada.

Standing alongside the U.S. and Puerto Rican flags, he displayed the message “Together we are America” on a football while listing more than 20 nations across North and South America.

Trump criticised both the language and choreography of the performance, writing that “nobody understands a word this guy is saying” and calling the dancing “disgusting”, particularly for young viewers across the U.S. and globally. His criticism aligns with earlier remarks in which he labelled Bad Bunny a “terrible choice” for the halftime show.

Bad Bunny, one of the world’s most-streamed artists, performed just a week after making Grammys history by winning Album of the Year for Debí Tirar Más Fotos (I Should Have Taken More Photos) — the first Spanish-language album to receive the Recording Academy’s top honour. During the ceremony, he delivered a pointed political message condemning recent actions by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, stating,

Before I say thanks to God, I’m gonna say, ‘ICE out!’ We’re not savage, we’re not animals, and we’re not aliens. We are humans, and we are Americans.

The selection of Bad Bunny for the halftime show sparked controversy from the moment it was announced in September.

Conservative circles expressed disapproval, and the non-profit Turning Point USA organised a counter-programming event featuring Kid Rock and other artists aligned with the Trump administration, dubbed “The All-American Halftime Show”, complete with country music imagery and guitars.

