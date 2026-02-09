Advertisement

Seattle Seahawks dominate Patriots to win Super Bowl, Kenneth Walker III named MVP

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 07:49 - 09 February 2026
Seattle Seahawks crush New England Patriots 29–13 with a dominant defensive display, Kenneth Walker III wins Super Bowl MVP as Seattle secures historic title.
The Seattle Seahawks delivered a dominant defensive masterclass to defeat the New England Patriots 29–13 at Levi’s Stadium, securing the franchise’s second Super Bowl title in emphatic fashion.

In a contest widely expected to be shaped by defensive intensity, Seattle asserted control from the outset, overwhelming the Patriots with relentless pressure and disciplined execution.

Their aggressive unit consistently disrupted rookie quarterback Drake Maye, registering six sacks and forcing crucial turnovers that dismantled New England’s offensive rhythm.

The Seahawks built early momentum through the reliable boot of Jason Myers, whose field goals established a 9–0 halftime lead.

Myers later etched his name into Super Bowl history with five successful kicks, ensuring Seattle maintained scoreboard pressure throughout the game.

Seattle’s only offensive touchdown came after quarterback Sam Darnold connected with tight end AJ Barner following a pivotal turnover.

Linebacker Uchenna Nwosu then delivered the decisive moment, returning an interception 45 yards for a defensive touchdown that effectively sealed the victory.

Running back Kenneth Walker III produced a standout display, rushing for 135 yards and earning Super Bowl MVP honours as Seattle combined defensive dominance with a disciplined ground game to control the contest.

Although the Patriots added late scores to narrow the deficit, persistent offensive struggles denied them a historic seventh championship.

Meanwhile, Seattle celebrated its first Super Bowl triumph since 2014, reinforcing its reputation as one of the NFL’s most formidable defensive forces.

