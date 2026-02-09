Baba Jamal rejects vote-buying claims over Ayawaso East NDC primary

NDC parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso East, Baba Jamal Mohammed Ahmed, has denied allegations of vote buying during the party’s parliamentary primaries, pledging to cooperate fully with internal investigations as party leaders and caucuses react to the claims.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso East, Baba Jamal Mohammed Ahmed, has firmly denied allegations of vote buying levelled against him during the party’s just-ended parliamentary primaries, following his recall as Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria.

In a statement issued after a communique from the Presidency announcing his recall, Baba Jamal said he had not engaged in any form of electoral malpractice and expressed his readiness to cooperate fully with investigations initiated by the party.

“My attention has been drawn to a communique signed by the spokesperson to the President and Minister for Government Communication recalling me as High Commissioner to Nigeria, based on an allegation of vote buying in the just-ended parliamentary primaries in the Ayawaso East Constituency,” he stated.

Baba Jamal referenced an earlier statement by the NDC’s General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, which condemned alleged inducement during the primaries and called for a thorough investigation.

“I wish to state categorically that I, Baba Jamal Mohammed Ahmed, have not engaged in any vote buying or election malpractices, and I pledge to avail myself to assist the party in its investigation into the subject matter anytime,” he said.

Despite the controversy, Baba Jamal expressed gratitude to President John Dramani Mahama for the opportunity to serve the country.

He also thanked party supporters in Ayawaso East for endorsing his candidature ahead of the upcoming by-election scheduled for 3 March 2026.

Presidency and party reactions

President Mahama directed Baba Jamal’s immediate recall on 7 February 2026, explaining that although allegations of vote buying were made against multiple aspirants, Baba Jamal was the only serving public officer among the contestants, making his continued stay in office untenable.

The Presidency also noted that the decision was taken in recognition of the NDC’s own announcement that investigations into the alleged inducement had commenced.

Earlier, the NDC’s national executives had condemned what they described as widespread acts of bribery during the Ayawaso East primaries, calling the allegations a serious breach of the party’s values and its reset agenda.

Majority Caucus calls for annulment

Majority leader Mahama Ayariga

The controversy has intensified following calls from the NDC Majority Caucus in Parliament for the immediate annulment of the Ayawaso East primary.

In a statement signed by Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga on Sunday, 8 February, the caucus urged the party’s Functional Executive Committee to cancel the election and disqualify any candidate found culpable after investigations.

The caucus cited reports of delegates being seen with television sets, food items and other goods during the voting process. So far, Baba Jamal is the only aspirant who has publicly acknowledged distributing gifts to delegates, a move that has further fuelled debate within the party.