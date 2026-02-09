Advertisement

Doctor spots his kidnappers at hospital, leading to their arrest 

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 09:01 - 09 February 2026
A doctor in Auchi, Edo State, identified two men who allegedly kidnapped him and killed his brother when they showed up at his hospital for treatment. Police immediately arrested the suspects, marking a major breakthrough in the fight against kidnapping in the region.
In a dramatic turn of events, the Edo State Police Command confirmed the arrest of three suspected kidnappers linked to the abduction of a medical doctor and the killing of his younger brother in Auchi, Edo State.

The breakthrough came earlier this week, bringing a painful chapter of fear, grief, and resilience toward a moment of justice.

It all began on the evening of January 2, 2026, when Dr. Ibrahim Babatunde Abu, a young doctor undergoing housemanship in Auchi, was ambushed at the gate of his home in Igbira Camp alongside his younger brother Abu Tahir.

The assailants whisked them away, demanding a ransom that reportedly climbed as high as ₦200 million.Days later, Abu Tahir’s dead body was found near the Orley River. In the midst of anguish, negotiations continued for Dr. Babatunde’s release.

After two weeks in captivity, and with the support of family, friends, and community donations, a ransom of ₦50 million was paid. Dr. Babatunde was freed and rushed into medical care, though wounded and shaken by the ordeal.

On February 8, 2026, the two men, later identified as Idris Abubakar and Sani Abubakar arrived at the Specialist Hospital in Auchi where Dr. Babatunde works. They had brought their sick child for treatment.

Dr. Babatunde recognised them and raised the alarm and the suspects were detained.The moment netizens learned of the hospital arrest, social media lit up with reactions. Some comments say:

Kidnappers brought their kids for treatment — and the doctor recognized them! God is watching.

Life is such a funny thing — you kidnap a doctor, demand ransom, and then show up at his workplace for help.

Other comments ranged from calls for swift justice and reflections on security failings. On the back of this, security personnel have urged to remain vigilant and help law enforcement with credible information during investigations.

