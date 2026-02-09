Why Mahama Ayariga Withdrew from NDC Ayawaso East Investigation Committee
Majority Leader in Parliament, Mahama Ayariga, has voluntarily withdrawn from the three-member committee tasked with investigating allegations of inducement and vote buying during the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Ayawaso East parliamentary primaries.
In a statement posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Mr Ayariga explained that the position taken by the NDC Parliamentary Caucus made his role on the investigation committee untenable.
He stated:
In view of the position taken by the Caucus of the NDC in Parliament regarding cancellation of the Ayawaso East primary, it has become untenable for me to serve on the Investigation Committee set up by the National Executive of the NDC. I have therefore notified the party that a suitable replacement should be appointed.
Formation of the Investigation Committee
On 7th February 2026, the NDC constituted a three-member committee to probe reported inducement incidents during the Ayawaso East parliamentary primaries held on the same day. The committee was initially chaired by Mr Kofi Totobi Quakyi, with Mahama Ayariga and lawyer Emefa Fugah as members. Its mandate includes conducting a thorough investigation, recommending sanctions, and proposing long-term reforms to prevent similar incidents in future primaries.
Following Mr Ayariga’s withdrawal, former MP and Minister Inusah Fuseini has been appointed to take his place. Party officials have assured that this change will not affect the committee’s operations or its scheduled submission of findings on 10th February 2026.
ALSO READ: NDC Majority caucus calls for cancellation of Ayawaso East primaries over vote-buying allegations
Background to the Allegations
The Ayawaso East primaries have been under intense scrutiny due to reports that some aspirants distributed items such as television sets, foodstuffs, and other goods to delegates during voting. While multiple candidates faced scrutiny, Baba Jamal Mohammed Ahmed, the NDC parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso East, has firmly denied allegations of vote buying levelled against him following his recall as Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria.
In a statement responding to the allegations, Baba Jamal said: "I have not engaged in any form of electoral malpractice and I am ready to cooperate fully with the party’s investigation."
Party Reaction and Commitment to Integrity
The NDC has consistently condemned inducement, describing such actions as incompatible with the party’s core values and the “reset agenda” it is promoting. In a statement, General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey reiterated:
The party remains committed to upholding the highest integrity in its internal electoral processes. Members and supporters are urged to remain calm as the Committee undertakes its work.
Earlier, the NDC Majority Caucus called for the immediate cancellation of the Ayawaso East primary, noting that alleged misconduct undermined internal democracy and fair political conduct. The caucus recommended that candidates found guilty of unethical behaviour should be disqualified from subsequent contests.
Next Steps
The investigation committee is expected to submit its report on 10th February 2026. Its findings will clarify the allegations, recommend appropriate sanctions, and propose reforms to strengthen ethical standards in the party’s internal elections.
The Ayawaso East controversy remains a key test of the NDC’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and the integrity of its internal democratic processes.
