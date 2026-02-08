OSP launches investigation into alleged vote-buying in NPP and NDC primaries

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has launched investigations into alleged vote buying in the NPP presidential and NDC Ayawaso East primaries, including a probe into the assault of an OSP officer.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has launched formal investigations into allegations of vote buying and related corrupt practices in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries held on 31 January 2026, as well as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries in the Ayawaso East constituency on 7 February 2026, according to an official public notice from the anti-corruption agency.

In a statement dated 8 February 2026, the OSP said its investigations will focus on claims of vote buying, vote selling and the sources of funding connected to the alleged corrupt acts detected during the internal elections of both major political parties.

The OSP also disclosed that an additional investigation has been opened following reports that one of the NDC parliamentary candidates, Mohammed Baba Jamal Ahmed, allegedly abetted individuals to physically attack an authorised OSP officer in the course of serving an investigative directive during the Ayawaso East primary.

The additional probe follows the altercation, which occurred as OSP officials sought to carry out their mandate on the ground, the notice said.

The Ayawaso East episode has already drawn sharp reactions from political actors. The National Democratic Congress (NDC) condemned what it termed “bribery and inducement” during its parliamentary primary, announcing that its national executives had launched their own internal investigation and describing such conduct as “an affront to the values and principles of the party.”

The primary, held to select a parliamentary candidate following the death of the sitting MP, saw multiple aspirants contest the seat.

Reports during the exercise included allegations that delegates received televisions and other items from campaign teams, which some observers and party officials argued could constitute inducement.

Separately, President John Dramani Mahama has reportedly directed the recall of Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mohammed Baba Jamal Ahmed, a former candidate in the Ayawaso East primary amid allegations linked to the contest, citing the code of conduct expected of public officers.

Under Ghana’s laws, corrupt practices in relation to elections, including vote buying, vote selling, intimidation, threats of violence and acts of violence, are serious offences that can lead to prosecution.

The OSP’s mandate includes investigating and prosecuting corruption and corruption-related offences, particularly where public trust and the integrity of democratic processes are at stake.

The investigations mark one of the first major anti-corruption actions focused on internal party primaries ahead of the 2026 general elections, underscoring growing scrutiny of party electoral conduct and the enforcement of legal standards both within political organisations and under Ghanaian law.

