Issahaku scores his seventh goal of the season as Leicester lose to Birmingham

Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku continued his impressive form this season, scoring his 7th goal for Leicester City in their English Championship clash against Birmingham City on Saturday.

Despite Issahaku’s strike, the Foxes suffered a 2–1 defeat at St. Andrew’s, with Ibrahim Osman and Jay Stansfield finding the net for Birmingham.

The 21-year-old Ghanaian showed his quality in the 21st minute, finding the back of the net to draw Leicester level after Birmingham had taken an early lead.

Issahaku controlled the ball expertly before firing it home, bringing the score to 1–1 going into the rest of the match.It was another impressive finish from a player enjoying a breakthrough season in England’s second tier.

The goal also took his tally to 7 goals in the Championship this campaign, adding to an already productive return that includes seven assists ,giving him 14 goal contributions in 31 appearances so far. Leicester City fell behind early when Osman opened the scoring in the 3rd minute.

Despite Issahaku’s leveller, Birmingham pushed forward and took the lead through Stansfield in the 67th minute, securing all three points for the home side.

The result sees Birmingham continue their push up the Championship table, while Leicester’s difficult season continues.

Their position near the bottom of the standings has been compounded by a recent six-point deduction for breaching financial regulations, making victories increasingly vital.

At just 21, Issahaku has become one of Leicester’s key attacking players in the Championship.