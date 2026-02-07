Mahama recalls Baba Jamal as High Commissioner to Nigeria over vote-buying allegations

President Mahama has recalled Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Baba Jamal Mohammed Ahmed, following allegations linked to the NDC Ayawaso East parliamentary primaries.

President John Dramani Mahama has directed the immediate recall of Mohammed Baba Jamal Ahmed, popularly known as Baba Jamal, from his post as Ghana’s High Commissioner to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The decision follows allegations of voter inducement during the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries held on Saturday in the Ayawaso East Constituency, in which Baba Jamal contested as a candidate.

In a statement issued by the Presidency on February 7, 2026, the President explained that although allegations of vote buying were levelled against multiple aspirants who participated in the primaries, Baba Jamal was the only serving public officer among the candidates, making his continued stay in office untenable under the circumstances.

According to the statement, President Mahama, in directing the Minister for Foreign Affairs to recall Baba Jamal, took note of a public announcement by the General Secretary of the NDC that the party had commenced its own investigations into the alleged inducement incidents.

“Without prejudice to the ongoing internal party processes, and strictly in view of the standards of conduct expected of public officers, the President considers it necessary to act decisively to preserve the integrity of public office,” the statement said.

The Presidency added that the move was also intended to avoid any perception of impropriety or conflict with the Government’s Code of Conduct for Political Appointees.

The recall takes effect immediately, and the Minister for Foreign Affairs has been instructed to take the necessary administrative and diplomatic steps to implement the directive.

Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Baba Jamal Mohammed Ahmed, was elected as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primary for the Ayawaso East Constituency.

