5 perfect penalty takers you probably didn’t know about

Discover five little-known footballers with perfect records from the penalty spot. This feature highlights the calmest finishers in the game — players who never missed a single penalty and built flawless careers from 12 yards out.

In the high-stakes world of football, few moments command as much pressure as stepping up to take a penalty. Some elite players thrive under that spotlight, converting time and again with clinical precision.

But a rare few have managed something remarkable, that is never missing a competitive penalty kick across extended careers. Here’s a look at five such flawless finishers whose spot-kick records stand as a testament to composure and technique.

Ledio Pano

If penalty taking had a textbook example, it might well feature Ledio Pano. The Albanian midfielder quietly built one of the most astonishing records in football history, converting more than 50 penalties without a single miss across his professional career in Albania and Greece.

In a sport obsessed with small margins, maintaining that level of precision over decades feels almost unreal. While he may not have played under the Premier League lights or Champions League spotlight, numbers don’t lie. Over 50 attempts. Zero failures. For pure statistical dominance, few come close.

Ovidiu Herea

Romanian football fans knew that when Ovidiu Herea stepped forward, the job was already done. The midfielder, who starred for clubs including Rapid București, recorded 38 successful penalties out of 38 attempts in competitive matches. No stutter. No drama. Just ruthless efficiency.

It’s the kind of quiet excellence that rarely makes global headlines but earns immense respect inside dressing rooms. Coaches love certainty, and Herea delivered it every time.

Ivan Krstanović

Strikers are often judged by how they handle pressure, and Ivan Krstanović built his reputation on doing exactly that. Across a long professional career in Croatia’s top flight, the veteran forward scored 30-plus penalties without missing once.

His approach was simple: pick a spot, trust the technique, and strike cleanly. No theatrics. No mind games. Just results. For goalkeepers, facing him from the spot often felt like a formality.

Yaya Touré

Doing it in Europe’s toughest league? That’s a different level. Yaya Touré wasn’t just Manchester City’s midfield powerhouse, he was also their most dependable man from 12 yards. During his Premier League career, the Ivorian scored all 11 penalties he took, maintaining a flawless record in one of the most competitive environments in world football.

With titles on the line and packed stadiums roaring, Touré’s composure never wavered. His short run-up and thunderous accuracy became almost ceremonial at the Etihad.

Dimitar Berbatov

Some players blast penalties. Others disguise them. Dimitar Berbatov simply passed the ball into the net. The Bulgarian striker, known for his silky first touch and languid style, carried that same calmness to the spot.

In the Premier League, he converted all nine of his penalties without missing. There was no rush in his movements, almost as if time slowed down for him. Goalkeepers dived. The ball rolled the other way.

Penalty taking is often described as a mental battle more than a technical one. The best takers decide early, trust their choice, and refuse to be rattled by the occasion. That’s what separates the flawless from the merely good. Plenty of stars boast strong percentages, but perfection is unforgiving.