Ghana to introduce AI, coding and electronics into basic schools

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu announces expansion of Ghana’s digital learning programme, including plans to integrate AI, coding, and electronics into basic education.

The Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, says government is deepening its digital learning programme as part of efforts to modernise education and improve access across all levels of schooling in Ghana.

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Speaking at the National Conference and Exhibition on Digital Education on June 4, 2026, he said the initiative is already in progress, with senior high school students currently having access to tablets loaded with the national curriculum. Teachers have also been provided with similar digital learning tools to support classroom delivery.

He explained that the government is now preparing to extend the programme to cover learners from kindergarten through junior high school as part of a wider education reform agenda aimed at strengthening foundational learning.

According to him, new reforms will also introduce technology-focused subjects into basic education.

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We are incorporating AI, coding, Artificial Intelligence and electronics into basic foundational learning in order that we prepare them for a world of e-learning tomorrow, he said.

The Education Minister stressed that a curriculum review committee is expected to complete its work soon, paving the way for the integration of digital skills such as coding, artificial intelligence, and electronics into early education.

He added that the broader goal is to equip learners with skills that match the demands of a rapidly changing digital world.

Haruna Iddrisu also highlighted the importance of shaping an education system that reflects African realities while embracing global innovation.

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We hope to champion sovereignty in learning rooted in our languages, cultures and realities so that education reflects who we are. From fintech to farming, health to AI, our creativity must serve our people first. We must build a united learning system, a continental network of shared knowledge, harmonised standards and collective strength, he stated.

He further noted that sectors such as fintech, agriculture, health, and artificial intelligence should be fully harnessed to drive development and serve citizens more effectively.