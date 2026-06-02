Ghana's Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Minister of Foreign Affairs- Republic of Korea, H.E CHO Hyun

Ghana's Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Minister of Foreign Affairs- Republic of Korea, H.E CHO Hyun

Ghana announces strategic partnership with South Korea to open new university, car plant and solar irrigation projects

Ghana and South Korea have announced major bilateral projects, including a new university, a Hyundai automotive manufacturing plant for West Africa, solar irrigation systems, and partnerships in AI, energy and critical minerals.

Ghana and South Korea have agreed on major development projects, including a new university, a Hyundai automotive manufacturing plant for West Africa, and solar-powered irrigation systems.

Both countries will expand cooperation into key sectors such as artificial intelligence, energy, critical minerals, agriculture, and infrastructure development.

Discussions are advancing on a broader visa waiver agreement, alongside efforts to strengthen long-term diplomatic and economic ties ahead of 50 years of formal relations.

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Ghana and South Korea are set to deepen their bilateral relations with a series of major development projects, including the establishment of a new university in Ghana, a West Africa Hyundai automotive manufacturing plant, and the rollout of solar-powered irrigation systems.

The announcement was made by Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, following the 2026 Korea-Africa Foreign Ministers' Meeting held in South Korea.

Mr Ablakwa, who co-chaired the meeting alongside South Korea's Foreign Minister, Cho Hyan, described the engagement as an opportunity to strengthen cooperation between Africa and South Korea in key sectors including technology, manufacturing, energy, agriculture and education.

It has been an honour co-chairing the 2026 Korea-Africa Foreign Ministers' Meeting with my distinguished colleague host Foreign Minister, H.E. Cho Hyan in South Korea, he said.

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According to the minister, Ghana and South Korea are pursuing several significant bilateral projects spanning the energy, agriculture, maritime, education, shipbuilding, roads and health sectors.

He disclosed that the two countries will this year open a new university in Ghana, establish a Hyundai automotive manufacturing plant to serve the West African market, and launch new solar irrigation systems aimed at boosting agricultural productivity.

The partnership is also expected to expand into emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, energy and critical minerals.

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Additionally, we agreed to have collaboration in AI and new partnerships for energy and critical minerals, Mr Ablakwa noted.

The minister said discussions on a comprehensive visa waiver agreement between the two countries are progressing steadily.

He revealed that diplomatic and service passport holders from both countries have already secured visa waiver arrangements, with negotiations ongoing to extend the agreement to all passport categories.

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Ghana and South Korea's visa waiver negotiations intended to cover all categories of passports are progressing very well, with diplomatic and service passport holders already secured, he stated.

Mr Ablakwa further commended South Korea for supporting a Ghana-led United Nations resolution that declared the transatlantic enslavement of Africans the gravest crime against humanity.

He also highlighted the longstanding relationship between the two nations, expressing optimism ahead of the celebration of 50 years of formal diplomatic relations in 2027.

Africa and the Republic of Korea have a shared colonial history and are determined to forge a new mutually beneficial partnership which transforms nations and creates opportunities for the people we serve, he said.

The minister added that Africa's push for industrialisation, value addition and job creation aligns with South Korea's strengths as a global technology and manufacturing powerhouse, creating new opportunities for cooperation across the continent.