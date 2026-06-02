US to cut visa processing centres in Africa from nearly 50 to 20 under new immigration measures

The United States plans to cut the number of visa-processing embassies and consulates in Africa from nearly 50 to 20, a move expected to affect visa applicants across the continent.

The U.S. plans to reduce visa-processing embassies and consulates in Africa from nearly 50 to 20.

Applicants in affected countries may have to travel to regional hubs such as Accra, Lagos and Nairobi to obtain visas.

The move is part of the Trump administration's broader efforts to tighten immigration controls and reduce visa overstays.

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The United States plans to significantly reduce the number of embassies and consulates in Africa that process visa applications, an initiative that could make it more difficult for many Africans seeking to travel to the U.S.

According to the Associated Press (AP), the U.S. State Department intends to reduce the number of visa-processing diplomatic missions across Africa from nearly 50 to just 20 in the coming weeks as part of the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

READ ALSO: Congo to abolish visa requirements for all Africans from January 2027

The decision, approved by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, is expected to take effect later this month, although no official implementation date has been announced.

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AP reported that the plan was communicated to U.S. diplomats and consular officials during a conference call last Friday, citing three U.S. officials and an internal State Department memo.

The move forms part of President Donald Trump's wider efforts to tighten immigration controls, reduce both immigrant and non-immigrant visa issuance, and curb visa overstays by foreign nationals entering the United States on temporary permits. The administration has also reduced staffing levels at several U.S. embassies and consulates worldwide.

Under the new arrangement, full visa processing services will be concentrated in 20 designated regional hubs across Africa.

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According to the South China Morning Post, among the cities expected to retain full visa-processing services are Accra, Lagos, Nairobi, Addis Ababa, Dakar, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Kampala, Kigali and Yaoundé. Accra's inclusion means Ghana will remain one of the key centres for U.S. visa applications on the continent.

While embassies in non-hub countries will remain operational, their services will be significantly limited. They will continue to provide assistance to U.S. citizens, handle emergency consular services, diplomatic visas and certain cases deemed to be in the U.S. national interest, but routine visa processing will largely be transferred elsewhere.

The planned reduction follows a series of immigration-related restrictions introduced by the Trump administration. In recent months, Washington has imposed travel restrictions on several countries, tightened visa screening procedures and introduced new requirements for some applicants.

Reuters previously reported that the administration has also explored measures to strengthen visa vetting and address concerns over visa overstays.

The latest changes come as the United States prepares to co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico, a tournament expected to generate a surge in visa applications from football fans across Africa and the rest of the world.

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