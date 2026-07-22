Kumchacha reacts to Chairman Wontumi’s reported prison sentence, urges Ghanaians to value freedom
Prophet Kumchacha has urged Ghanaians to avoid legal trouble and cherish their freedom, using Chairman Wontumi’s reported prison sentence as a lesson on the consequences of imprisonment.
The preacher encouraged people to pray for wisdom to avoid court cases and legal issues that could lead to jail.
Kumchacha also spoke about what he described as the harsh conditions in Ghana’s prisons, claiming overcrowding and poor living conditions can leave inmates physically changed after serving long sentences
Speaking during an interview with Fiifi Pratt on 21 July 2026, the outspoken preacher used the development as an opportunity to caution the public about the consequences of becoming entangled in legal disputes that could result in imprisonment.
Kumchacha encouraged Ghanaians to exercise wisdom in their interactions with others and to avoid actions that could lead to court cases.
He said;
Pray to God for wisdom in your dealings with people. Pray that you do not get into any legal issue or court case that will lead to you being locked up
The preacher went on to stress that many people fail to appreciate the freedom they enjoy until it is taken away.
Comparing everyday life to prison, he said incarceration strips people of basic liberties that are often overlooked.
He said;
Even if you're a free person, you're used to sleeping and waking whenever you want. Now imagine being locked in a cramped, hot cell with about 70 to 80 people for about 20 years
Kumchacha also described what he claimed were the harsh living conditions faced by many inmates in Ghana's prisons.
According to him, prison cells are severely overcrowded, leaving inmates with very little personal space.
He further alleged that the quality of food served in prisons is poor and claimed that the water available for bathing could have long-term effects on inmates' skin.
The preacher concluded by saying that long prison sentences often leave lasting physical changes on those who serve them.
He added;
That's why you see people before prison and after they serve their sentence—they change drastically
His remarks have since generated widespread discussion on social media, with some users interpreting his comments as an expression of sympathy for Chairman Wontumi, while others focused on the concerns he raised about conditions within Ghana's prison system.