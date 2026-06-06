Florence Obinim responds to husband’s funeral remarks — ‘God bless him for saying what he feels’

Florence Obinim reacts after Bishop Daniel Obinim publicly stated that she should not be involved in his funeral arrangements, saying she respects his honesty.

Florence Obinim has responded to comments by her husband, Bishop Daniel Obinim, after he publicly stated that she should not be involved in his funeral arrangement when he dies.

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Florence Obinim says she respects her husband’s decision and thanked him for speaking openly.

Bishop Obinim said only his children and church members should handle his funeral, excluding his wife and family.

Florence declined to say whether she would attend his funeral, saying, “Let us put it on hold.”

Speaking in a radio interview, the gospel singer said she was not offended by the preacher’s remarks and appreciated him for openly sharing how he feels.

What I will tell him is, may God bless him for saying what he feels. It would have been painful for him to keep it to himself but for him to say it publicly, I will say God bless him, Florence said.

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When asked whether she would attend his funeral if he passed away before her, she replied: “For that, let us put it on hold.”

Her reaction follows comments made by Bishop Obinim during a church service, where he told members of his congregation that only his biological children and church members should oversee his funeral arrangements.

In a video shared by AskGhMedia on X on June 5, 2026, the founder of the International God’s Way Church said he had excluded both his wife and members of his extended family from taking charge of his burial.

Let this June 4, 2026, video be on record. When I die, only my biological children and the Abroso Family (my church congregants) should bury me. I have excluded my family, including my wife, Florence Obinim. Do you know how marriage is? Never place your expectations on marriage, he said.

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The preacher also cautioned members of his family against interfering with funeral decisions after his death.

I am telling you today that the day I die, no member of the Obinim family should come close to my funeral. Don't come and fight over dates. You may attend, but don't come and do what you like.

The only people who can fix my funeral dates and make arrangements are my biological children and the Abroso Family. If I die before my wife, she should not be part of the funeral arrangements,” he stressed.

🇬🇭 “I’m not surprised he said what he said. I leave everything to God.”



— Florence Obinim has reacted to remarks attributed to her husband, Bishop Daniel Obinim, maintaining that she entrusts everything to God amid the ongoing conversation. https://t.co/o9EnAWOZaY pic.twitter.com/mXALen9faM — TheeNewsRoom (@TheeNewsRoom) June 5, 2026