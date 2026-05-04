Sports Ministry clarifies travel arrangements for Ghana relay team after Saminu's criticism

The Ministry of Sports and Recreation Ghana clarified it did not determine or alter the relay team’s travel schedule, stating arrangements were based on submissions from the Ghana Athletics Association.

Abdul-Rasheed Saminu criticised poor travel logistics, citing long flight hours and layovers that affected athlete recovery and performance.

Despite the controversy, Ghana’s 4x100m relay team successfully qualified for the World Athletics Championships, earning praise from the Ministry.

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The Ministry of Sports and Recreation has issued a clarification regarding travel arrangements for Ghana’s men’s 4x100m relay team following recent concerns raised by athletes, including Abdul-Rasheed Saminu.

In an official statement, the Ministry acknowledged the public comments made by members of the relay team, as well as a response from the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA), concerning preparations for the World Athletics Relays in Gaborone.

The ministry clarified that travel timelines and preparation schedules for international competitions are determined by the relevant sports federations in line with global protocols—not by the ministry itself.

According to the statement, the Ministry’s role is to facilitate travel arrangements based on recommendations submitted by the National Sports Authority and the respective federation.

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“With specific reference to the World Athletics Relays, the Ministry did not vary or alter the travel schedule as submitted by the Ghana Athletics Association.”

The Ministry reiterated its commitment to supporting national teams within established procedures and emphasised ongoing collaboration with key stakeholders to improve coordination and athlete preparation.

Despite the controversy, the ministry commended the relay team for their performance, which secured qualification for the World Athletics Championships.

Officials also extended best wishes to the athletes as they prepare for future international competitions.

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Sports Ministry clarifies travel arrangements for Ghana relay team after Saminu criticism

Background: Saminu Slams Travel Conditions

The clarification follows sharp criticism from Ghana’s 100m record holder Abdul-Rasheed Saminu, who accused sports authorities of poor logistical planning.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Saminu expressed frustration over the team’s travel conditions, highlighting a 14-hour flight and a 16-hour layover, which he said negatively affected recovery and performance.

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"The Ministry of Sports in Ghana needs to do better; don’t set us up for failure. If it was 'Black Stars', flight tickets will be ready a month prior to their game. A 14 hr flight and a 16 hr layover are not acceptable for professional athletes. We're running with jet lag, with no proper recovery."

His comments reignited debate over disparities in support between athletics and football, particularly the treatment of the Ghana national football team compared to other national teams.