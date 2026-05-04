'I don’t think any woman can love me genuinely'— Don Little opens up on love and relationships

Kumawood actor Don Little, known in real life as Stephen Atanga, reveals why he remains single, saying he finds it hard to believe any woman can genuinely love.

Popular Kumawood actor Stephen Atanga, widely known as Don Little, has opened up about his personal life, sharing why he has remained single over the years.

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Speaking on U Cook Show hosted by Empress Gifty, the actor revealed that he struggles to believe that any woman can genuinely love him.

I don’t think any woman is capable of loving me genuinely. It’s why I am single, he said.

Don Little disclosed that he currently has no wife, child, or partner, explaining that even when a woman shows interest, it takes him a long time to trust her intentions.

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He also pointed to his physical stature as one of the challenges he faces in relationships, noting that it has affected how some women perceive him.

The actor further spoke about how his preferences have evolved over time. He said he previously admired plus-size women but now prefers women with slim waists and curvy figures.

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He added that he prefers plus-size women, explaining that since he doesn’t have that body stature, he believes it could increase the chances of having taller children.

On a lighter note, Don Little also addressed questions about his ability to drive, revealing that he uses a specially modified vehicle fitted with customised seats and controls to suit his needs.

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Don Little, whose real name is Stephen Atanga, is a well-known Ghanaian actor and comedian from Bolgatanga. He has built a strong following through his roles in Kumawood films and online content, despite facing personal and social challenges.

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