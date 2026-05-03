President John Mahama in Libreville to join global leaders at the first-ever Libreville International Forum for Innovation and Development.

President John Mahama in Libreville to join global leaders at the first-ever Libreville International Forum for Innovation and Development.

President Mahama joins global leaders in Gabon for innovation and development forum

President John Mahama joins global leaders in Libreville, Gabon for the International Forum on Innovation and Development, focusing on political stability, investment, and artificial intelligence in Africa.

President John Dramani Mahama is in Libreville to attend the first International Forum on Innovation and Development.

The forum brings together global leaders to discuss political stability, investment, and artificial intelligence as drivers of growth in Africa.

The event will end with the Libreville Declaration, outlining commitments to improve governance, transparency, and digital transformation.

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President John Dramani Mahama has arrived in Libreville to join global leaders at the first-ever Libreville International Forum for Innovation and Development. The high-level event has brought together heads of state, government officials, investors, and technology experts to discuss Africa’s growth through innovation.

In a statement issued by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Minister of Government Communications and spokesperson to the President, the forum is being held under the patronage of Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, President of Gabon. It is themed: “Political Stability, Business Climate, and Artificial Intelligence: Catalysts for Growth.”

Discussions are expected to centre on how African countries can strengthen governance, improve investment conditions, and harness technology to drive economic development.

READ ALSO: President Mahama proposes a new law to punish employers who demand sex intimacy from women in exchange for jobs

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The forum is part of efforts to position Gabon as a regional hub for innovation and investment. The event also marks the official opening of the Omar Bongo Ondimba Congress Centre, which will serve as a venue for future international engagements.

The forum is expected to end with the adoption of the Libreville Declaration, a document that will outline commitments by African leaders to improve governance, transparency, and digital transformation.

President Mahama is known for advocating stronger collaboration between governments and the private sector to drive inclusive growth.

His participation reflects Ghana’s interest in building partnerships that support innovation and sustainable development across the continent.

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