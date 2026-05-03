Timetable for transformer replacement to be released soon - Energy Minister

Ghana’s Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor announces a nationwide transformer upgrade timetable, with over 2,500 units planned to improve power reliability and prevent outages.

Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor says a nationwide timetable for transformer upgrades will be released soon to improve electricity distribution.

Government has installed 140 transformers so far, with 300 more set for deployment as part of a broader plan to install over 2,500 units nationwide.

The initiative aims to stabilise power supply, prevent a return to dumsor, and strengthen Ghana’s position as a regional electricity exporter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, has announced that the government will soon publish a nationwide timetable for transformer replacement and upgrades, as part of steps to strengthen electricity distribution.

The Minister revealed this at a town hall meeting in Koforidua. John Jinapor informed that 140 new transformers had already been installed, with an additional 300 units expected to be deployed in the coming weeks to ease pressure on the grid and improve reliability across the country.

The planned rollout comes against the backdrop of the country’s struggle with power instability which in past weeks had become rampant due to the fire outbreak at Akosombo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While recent assessments by the Energy Commission indicate that generation capacity has improved, transmission and distribution, particularly overloaded or ageing transformers, remain a key challenge.

Jinapor said the upcoming schedule would provide transparency and allow communities and businesses to track when upgrades will take place in their areas.

He added that these efforts are to ensure that Ghana does not return to the era of persistent power outages.

The minister also disclosed that the government is on course to install more than 2,500 transformers nationwide, describing the current power situation as stable but in need of reinforcement to match rising demand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Electricity consumption in Ghana has been climbing steadily in recent years, driven by urban growth, industrial expansion and increased access to power.

READ ALSO: President Mahama proposes a new law to punish employers who demand sex intimacy from women in exchange for jobs

Jinapor commended engineers and technical staff from both GRIDCo and VRA for their rapid response in restoring electricity following a recent fire incident at the Akosombo substation.