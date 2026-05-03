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Police officer filmed for alledgedly extorting money from illegal miners, social media reacts (video)

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 10:45 - 03 May 2026
Alledged police officer in extortion case
A viral video allegedly showing a Ghana Police officer extorting money from illegal miners in Abura Dunkwa has sparked fresh concerns over corruption and enforcement in the fight against galamsey.
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  • A viral video allegedly shows a Ghana Police Service officer collecting money from suspected illegal miners at Abura Dunkwa in the Central Region.

  • The officer is seen receiving cash and reportedly instructing those who cannot pay to leave the galamsey site.

  • The incident has reignited concerns over corruption and enforcement challenges in Ghana’s fight against illegal mining.

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A video circulating on social media has raised fresh concerns about alleged misconduct within Ghana’s anti-illegal mining operations, after a police officer was captured on camera purportedly collecting money from suspected illegal miners in Abura Dunkwa in the Central Region.

READ ALSO: 2 Ghana police officers secretly filmed begging for bribe in viral video (watch)

The footage, reportedly recorded by a galamsey operator identified as “Don Lapeans,” appears to show the officer receiving cash, mostly in GH₵200 notes, from individuals at the mining site.

The officer is also heard instructing those unable to pay to leave the area. The incident has triggered public debate and reactions over accountability within security operations targeting illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey.

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Illegal mining remains one of Ghana’s most persistent challenges, blamed for widespread environmental destruction, water pollution and significant revenue losses.

Despite repeated crackdowns by successive governments, enforcement efforts have often been undermined by allegations of corruption and collusion involving officials.

READ ALSO: Timetable for transformer replacement to be released soon - Energy Minister

In recent months, authorities have stepped up efforts to tackle the problem, including the deployment of specialised task forces and stricter monitoring of mining equipment.

Ghana’s illegal mining sector is driven largely by unemployment and economic pressures, with tens of thousands engaged in the activity despite its illegality.

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Weak regulatory enforcement and the involvement of organised networks have made the sector difficult to control.

As of now, there has been no official statement from the Ghana Police Service regarding the specific video.

READ ALSO: Illegal miners open fire on NAIMOS team in Western Region, 49 arrested in crackdown

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However, similar cases in the past have prompted internal investigations and disciplinary actions.

The latest development is likely to intensify calls for stricter enforcement, transparency and accountability within security agencies tasked with enforcing Ghana’s mining laws.

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