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2 Ghana police officers secretly filmed begging for bribe in viral video (watch)

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 07:00 - 02 May 2026
Ghana police service officers secretly filmed begging for bride in viral video
Two Ghana Police Service officers have been captured in a viral video allegedly soliciting a bribe from a driver during a stop-and-search operation, sparking public backlash amid ongoing anti-corruption efforts within the Service.
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  • 2 Ghana Police officers were filmed allegedly asking a driver for a bribe during a stop-and-search.

  • The viral video has sparked public backlash amid ongoing anti-corruption efforts.

  • The officers are expected to be investigated, though no official statement has been released yet.

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Two (2) officers of the Ghana Police Service have been secretly filmed allegedly soliciting a bribe during a routine stop-and-search operation.

In the viral video, believed to have been recorded using Meta smart glasses, the officers, whose identities remain unknown, are seen stopping a driver of a private vehicle for inspection.

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The 4-minute long footage shared by the Daily Graphic on Facebook shows the officers searching the driver and going through his wallet, where they found both cedi and dollar notes.

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An image of person handing over Ghana cedi notes to another depicting a bribe
An image of person handing over Ghana cedi notes to another depicting a bribe

After discovering that the driver did not have his driving licence on him, the officers are heard allegedly asking him for money, claiming they were four (4) officers on duty.

One of the officers is also heard asking the driver to “settle them well” and offering to share their contact details in case he was stopped by other officers along the way.

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The video has triggered widespread reaction on social media, particularly in the wake of recent remarks by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, warning the public against attempting to bribe police officers.

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The IGP stressed that such actions would lead to disgrace, adding that the current administration is focused on promoting professionalism, integrity and merit-based advancement within the Service.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno
Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno

He further assured that corruption within the Ghana Police Service is being addressed, with emphasis on discipline and promotions earned through hard work rather than illicit gains.

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Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service is yet to issue an official statement on the incident, although the officers involved are expected to be interdicted pending investigations.

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