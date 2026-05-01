Nkawkaw Salvation Army crowned 2026 Milo Champions League winners
A Tournament of Growth and Excellence
From its vibrant launch in Accra on the 17th of April to a thrilling conclusion in Sekondi-Takoradi, the 2026 edition of the Milo Champions League lived up to expectations, showcasing young talent, competitive spirit and discipline.
This year’s tournament, themed “Raising Champions — From Ghana to the World,” marked a historic milestone, as all 16 regions of Ghana were represented for the first time.
Star-Studded Launch Sets the Tone
The competition kicked off with a lively launch event at Nestlé Ghana's head office hosted by Sammy Bartels, drawing key figures from Ghana’s football fraternity and entertainment space. Notable personalities such as Stephen Appiah, Asamoah Gyan and Baffour Gyan graced the occasion, inspiring young players with their presence.
MILO ambassador Naa Ashorkor also engaged the audience with the brand’s iconic clap, creating a nostalgic and energetic atmosphere.
Delivering his remarks at the launch, Myron Otoo, the Category Manager emphasised the competition’s broader purpose: “The Champions League continues to be more than just a competition. It is a platform for building character, discipline and resilience in young athletes.”
Road to the Final
The tournament featured 16 schools divided into four groups, followed by knockout rounds. Standout teams progressed through intense quarter-final and semi-final clashes, eventually setting up a final showdown between Greater Accra’s Kwabenya Atomic and Eastern Region’s Nkawkaw Salvation Army.
Grand Finale: A Statement Victory
In the final, Nkawkaw Salvation Army delivered a disciplined and clinical performance to defeat their opponents 2–0. Their organisation in defence and sharpness in attack proved decisive, as they controlled the game from start to finish.
Kwabenya Atomic showed moments of promise but struggled to break through a well-structured defence, ultimately falling short in the decisive encounter.
At the final whistle, jubilant scenes erupted as players, coaches and supporters celebrated a well-earned triumph on the pitch.
A Fitting Closing Ceremony
The tournament concluded with a dignified ceremony attended by key stakeholders, including Salome Azevedo, the Managing director Nestlé Ghana and representatives from the Ghana Football Association.
Their presence highlighted the growing importance of grassroots football development in Ghana and the continued investment in nurturing young talent.
A Lasting Impact
The 2026 Milo Champions League will be remembered for its expanded reach, competitive intensity and the emergence of a deserving champion. Beyond the trophy, the competition provided a platform for young players across the country to develop confidence, discipline and ambition.
As Myron Otoo noted: “It is a platform for building character, discipline and resilience in young athletes.”
For Nkawkaw Salvation Army Primary School, this victory marks not just a title win, but the beginning of a promising journey.
-
-
Lifestyle 01.03.2016Meet the fastest hypercar ever!
-
Lifestyle 16.02.2016Automaker makes "Model S for Kids"
-
Lifestyle 10.11.20152 ways to catch and marry a rich man
-
-
Lifestyle 01.10.2015Check out this super car's first drive
-
-
-