Full list: IGP promotes 7 officers for bravery in Tema robbery operation

IGP, Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno, together with members of the Police Management Board, with the 7 officers

IGP, Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno, together with members of the Police Management Board, with the 7 officers

IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno promotes seven Tema Police Command officers for bravery in a robbery operation at Tema Community 5, highlighting recovery of weapons and police recognition.

IGP promotes seven Tema Police officers for bravery in a Mobile Money robbery operation.

Officers were honoured after neutralising suspects and recovering a firearm, ammunition and other exhibits.

Police leadership says the promotions reward courage and reinforce professionalism in service.

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The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has promoted seven officers of the Tema Regional Police Command for their exceptional operational performance during a recent anti-robbery operation in Tema.

The promotions were announced on 14th April, 2026, following a swift police response to a robbery attack on a Mobile Money vendor at Tema Community 5.

The operation led to the shooting of two robbery suspects and the recovery of a firearm, ammunition and other exhibits.

The officers promoted are: Chief Inspector Enoch Nartey Nuer, Inspector Gershon Dekpey, Inspector Prince Asante, No. 45881 Sergeant Lukman Mohammed, No. 49900 Sergeant Eugene Kuudouru, No. 54157 Corporal Jerome Akator No. 59882 Lance Corporal Jonathan Sewurah.

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One of the 7 officers promoted for bravery in Tema robbery operation

The IGP, together with members of the Police Management Board, congratulated the officers and commended them for their courage, discipline and commitment to duty.

“The IGP urged the officers to view their promotion as a call to higher responsibility and encouraged all personnel to continue working with dedication and professionalism in the service of the nation,” the statement said.

The Police Administration said the promotions reflect its commitment to rewarding operational excellence and strengthening morale within the service.

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