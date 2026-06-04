4 rescued, one confirmed dead as 2-storey building collapses in Adenta

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has confirmed that four people were rescued and one person died following the collapse of a two-storey building at Adenta New Site. The survivors are receiving treatment as investigations into the cause continue.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has provided new details on the building collapse that occurred at Adenta New Site on the evening of Wednesday, June 3, 2026, leaving a family trapped beneath the debris.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the Regional Fire Officer, ACFO Rashid Kwame, the incident involved a two-storey building that caved in, trapping five people.

Speaking to the GNFS media team, he disclosed that emergency responders had successfully rescued four people from the rubble, while efforts were ongoing to retrieve a fifth victim believed to be trapped underneath.

ACFO Rashid explained that rescue efforts had become complicated due to the position in which the woman was trapped.

She is in between two pillars, and the men are doing the chiselling... I'm hopeful that we will be able to retrieve her body, he stated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The officer indicated that the last person, a female, had been retrieved but unfortunately her body was handed over to the police for transfer to the morgue.

There were five people who were trapped, but we managed to rescue four. The last person was the person we just brought out, a female who left under the rubble. However, we managed with the excecution tools we had, we manage to rescue her and gave the body to the police to be sent to the morgue, he said.

The four survivors have since been transferred to the 37 Military Hospital to receive medical care.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Preliminary findings, according to the fire service, suggest the building may have had structural defects before the collapse.

Residents reportedly told investigators that the structure appeared visibly slanted. The Regional Fire Officer further revealed that a manhole had reportedly been constructed close to some of the building’s supporting pillars — a situation he described as problematic.

The GNFS media officer at the scene disclosed that the victims were members of the same household — a family of five made up of two females and three males.

He further indicated that the woman still trapped under the debris is the mother of two of those rescued. She has been identified as 38-year-old Margaret.

NADMO Deputy Director-General (Operations)Teddy Safori Addi, together with other officials of National Disaster Management Organisation has visited the victims of Adenta New Site building collapse who are receiving treatment at the 37 Millitary Hospital.

Advertisement

Advertisement