IGP promotes 17 police officers following major drug bust in Volta Region and Jacobu

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 08:55 - 28 January 2026
Seventeen Ghana Police officers have been promoted following major drug and firearm seizures in the Volta Region and Jacobu. IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno commends their professionalism, discipline and operational excellence.
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has promoted seventeen police officers in recognition of their exceptional operational performance during major security operations that led to the seizure of suspected narcotic drugs and illegal firearms.

The promotions, carried out on 27 January 2026, were awarded to officers whose professionalism and dedication contributed to significant law enforcement successes across the country.

According to a statement from the Ghana Police Service, the officers played key roles in an operation in the Volta Region that resulted in the interception of ten wrapped slabs of substances suspected to be cocaine, with an estimated street value of GH¢1,032,650.00. Several sacks of other suspected narcotic drugs were also seized in the same operation.

In a separate security operation in Jacobu, a routine police patrol led to the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, a pump-action shotgun and eight rounds of live AAA ammunition. The Police Service described the operation as a critical intervention that prevented the potential use of illegal firearms in criminal activities.

The IGP, alongside members of the Police Management Board (POMAB), congratulated the promoted officers, commending them for their discipline, courage and professionalism in executing their duties.

Mr Yohuno stated that the promotions were a direct reflection of the officers’ commitment to upholding the core values of the Ghana Police Service and protecting public safety. He urged the newly promoted officers to regard their elevation as a call to higher responsibility and sustained excellence.

The Ghana Police Service reiterated its commitment to combating drug trafficking, illegal arms proliferation and other forms of organised crime, while strengthening internal accountability and rewarding outstanding performance among its personnel.

