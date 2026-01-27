Who Leads the NPP? 4 Major Polls Show Conflicting Predictions Ahead of the Polls

Who Leads the NPP? 4 Major Polls Show Conflicting Predictions Ahead of the Polls

Who Leads the NPP? 4 Major Polls Show Conflicting Predictions Ahead of the Polls

Four major polls ahead of the NPP presidential primary show conflicting predictions, with Kennedy Agyapong leading in some surveys and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in others. Explore the latest poll results, delegate support, and sample sizes ahead of the 31 January 2026 vote.

With just days remaining until the New Patriotic Party (NPP) holds its presidential primary on 31 January 2026, four major polls present markedly different outcomes, leaving the race highly unpredictable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some surveys show businessman Kennedy Agyapong in the lead, while others project Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the frontrunner.

These variations have generated widespread discussion among party members, political observers, and the candidates themselves. Here is a summary of the key findings and sample sizes for each poll.

1. Sanity Africa Poll

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

The Sanity Africa survey, conducted between December 2025 and early January 2026, indicates Kennedy Agyapong leading with 52% delegate support, compared to Dr. Bawumia’s 40%. The poll covered a weighted sample of 15,000 delegates across all 276 constituencies nationwide. Other candidates were far behind: Dr. Bryan Acheampong at 7%, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum at 0.7%, and Ing. Kwabena Agyepong at 0.3%. This poll highlights Agyapong’s apparent strength among the party base, particularly among younger delegates and female members, who show strong support for his candidacy.

2. Dr. Evans Duah Survey

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dr. Evans Duah’s research, carried out from August 2025 to early January 2026, shows a similar trend. Kennedy Agyapong registers 52.59%, while Dr. Bawumia trails at 36.24%. The study was based on 31,556 verified interviews from a total universe of 40,988 delegates across all constituencies. Dr. Bryan Acheampong recorded 7.17%, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum 0.95%, and Ing. Kwabena Agyepong 0.05%. The consistency between this survey and the Sanity Africa poll suggests a substantial lead for Agyapong among the sampled delegates, particularly at the grassroots level.

3. Global InfoAnalytics

Former Vice President and 2024 NPP flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Released on 23 January 2026, Global InfoAnalytics presents a sharply contrasting picture. Their survey indicates Dr. Bawumia in the lead with 57%, while Kennedy Agyapong is at 28%. Dr. Bryan Acheampong holds 13%, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum 2%, and Kwabena Agyepong 0%. This poll was conducted among over 10,000 delegates nationwide across all 276 constituencies. The sizeable gap in this survey suggests a strong advantage for Dr. Bawumia, highlighting how different polling exercises can produce divergent predictions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

4. CenPOA Poll

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Centre for Public Opinion and Awareness (CenPOA) conducted its survey between 16 December 2025 and 9 January 2026. The results show Dr. Bawumia at 42% and Kennedy Agyapong at 34%, with 17% of delegates undecided. The poll included 2,792 potential delegates from 55 constituencies across all 16 regions. This survey indicates a closer contest, reflecting a competitive race where a significant portion of delegates could still influence the final outcome.

Analysis of Poll Predictions

Dr Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong

The four surveys paint a divided picture of the NPP presidential primary:

Sanity Africa: Agyapong 52%, Bawumia 40% (15,000 delegates)

Dr. Evans Duah: Agyapong 52.59%, Bawumia 36.24% (31,556 delegates)

Global InfoAnalytics: Bawumia 57%, Agyapong 28% (10,000 delegates)

CenPOA: Bawumia 42%, Agyapong 34%, 17% undecided (2,792 delegates)

The results demonstrate that the race is highly fluid. Delegate-focused surveys suggest Kennedy Agyapong may have built a strong base of support, while other polls indicate Dr. Bawumia maintains an edge, particularly if undecided delegates consolidate behind him.

Conclusion

NPP presidential primaries

The final outcome will depend on the decisions of delegates in the coming days and the effectiveness of each candidate’s mobilisation efforts. The sizeable portion of undecided delegates, as shown in the CenPOA poll, could play a decisive role in determining the winner.