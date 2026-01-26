Advertisement

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia: From Vice President to Comeback Contender in NPP’s 2026 Primaries

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 17:00 - 26 January 2026
Former Vice President and 2024 NPP flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.
Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia seeks a comeback as he contests the NPP’s January 31, 2026 presidential primaries. A look at his background, vice-presidential legacy, 2024 election loss, and vision for the party ahead of 2028.
Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia remains one of the most recognisable figures in Ghanaian politics, having served as the country’s seventh Vice President from 2017 to 2025. As he seeks to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) once again in the presidential primaries scheduled for January 31, 2026, his political journey offers key insights into his credentials, leadership style, and vision for Ghana’s future.

Dr. Bawumia previously won the NPP presidential primary on November 4, 2023, securing 61.43% of the vote to become the party’s flagbearer for the December 2024 general election. However, he lost that election to President John Mahama, who won decisively with 57% of the vote. Dr. Bawumia conceded defeat on December 8, 2024, calling President Mahama to congratulate him. He is now campaigning to lead the party again into the 2028 elections.

ALSO READ: NPP, NDC dragged to Supreme Court over delegate voting systems

Personal Background

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
Born on October 7, 1963, in Tamale, Dr. Bawumia is the son of Alhaji Mumuni Bawumia and Hajia Mariama Bawumia. He is the twelfth of his father’s 18 children and the second of his mother’s five children. A member of the Mamprusi ethnic group, he is married to Samira Ramadan, with whom he has four children.

Educational Foundation

Dr. Bawumia began his education at Sakasaka Primary School before attending Tamale Secondary School in 1975. He later travelled to the United Kingdom, where he obtained a Chartered Institute of Bankers Diploma (ACIB) and a First Class Honours degree in Economics from the University of Buckingham in 1987. He went on to earn a PhD in Economics from Simon Fraser University, establishing himself as a trained economist.

ALSO READ: Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum: The Educator Vowing to Reunite and Revive the NPP

Professional Career Before Politics

Bawumia

Before entering politics, Dr. Bawumia built a distinguished career in economics and central banking. His expertise in monetary policy led to his appointment as Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, a role he held until his nomination as a vice-presidential candidate in 2008. He has also published academic work on economic policy issues affecting Africa.

Political Journey

A Historic Running Mate


Dr. Bawumia holds a unique place in Ghana’s political history as the only individual to be selected as a running mate on four consecutive occasions: 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2020. His first two bids alongside Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo were unsuccessful.

ALSO READ: Kwabena Agyei Agyapong: The Engineer Fighting to Rebuild the NPP and Restore Its Soul

The 2012 Election Petition

One of his defining political moments came after the 2012 elections, when he served as the NPP’s lead witness in the Supreme Court election petition. His data-driven testimony introduced the term “pink sheets” into Ghana’s political vocabulary and elevated his national profile.

Vice President of Ghana

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Success came in 2016 when the NPP won power. Dr. Bawumia was sworn in as Vice President on January 7, 2017, and served until January 7, 2025. His tenure became closely associated with Ghana’s digital transformation agenda.

ALSO READ: Ghana to integrate Twi, Ewe, Dagbani and Hausa into AI-powered education tools

Key Initiatives and Legacy

  • As Vice President, Dr. Bawumia championed the Digital Ghana Agenda, which included:

  • The Ghana Card national identification system

  • Mobile money interoperability

  • Digital government platforms

  • Zipline medical drone delivery services

  • The One Ambulance Per Constituency programme

  • The Gold-for-Oil policy

These initiatives reflected his belief in technology-driven governance and improved public service delivery.

ALSO READ: NPP Peace Pact: IGP Christian Yohuno pledges full readiness for January 31 primaries

The 2024 Presidential Election

Despite winning the NPP primary convincingly in 2023, Dr. Bawumia lost the 2024 general election, polling 6,591,790 votes, representing 41.7%, against President Mahama’s 56.42%. His prompt concession was widely noted as an act of statesmanship.

The 2026 Primaries Campaign

Dr Bawumia and Samira Bawumia

Undeterred, Dr. Bawumia is seeking the NPP’s mandate again. His proposals for the January 31, 2026 primaries include creating a comprehensive party database, decentralising political appointments, and adopting a constituency-based approach to budgeting.

ALSO READ: NPP Peace Pact: Justin Kodua warns hooligans, calls for unity ahead of Jan 31 primaries

Political Style and Philosophy

Dr. Bawumia is known for his calm, data-driven political style and policy-focused communication. He avoids personal attacks, preferring evidence-based arguments, and is widely regarded for his ability to simplify complex economic issues.

Conclusion

As the NPP prepares for its January 31, 2026 presidential primary, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia enters the race with extensive experience as a former Vice President, economist, and policy reformer. Whether his record and vision will secure him a second chance to lead the party into the 2028 elections remains uncertain, but his influence on Ghana’s political and policy landscape is undeniable.

