Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia: From Vice President to Comeback Contender in NPP’s 2026 Primaries

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia seeks a comeback as he contests the NPP’s January 31, 2026 presidential primaries. A look at his background, vice-presidential legacy, 2024 election loss, and vision for the party ahead of 2028.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia remains one of the most recognisable figures in Ghanaian politics, having served as the country’s seventh Vice President from 2017 to 2025. As he seeks to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) once again in the presidential primaries scheduled for January 31, 2026, his political journey offers key insights into his credentials, leadership style, and vision for Ghana’s future.

Dr. Bawumia previously won the NPP presidential primary on November 4, 2023, securing 61.43% of the vote to become the party’s flagbearer for the December 2024 general election. However, he lost that election to President John Mahama, who won decisively with 57% of the vote. Dr. Bawumia conceded defeat on December 8, 2024, calling President Mahama to congratulate him. He is now campaigning to lead the party again into the 2028 elections.

Personal Background

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Born on October 7, 1963, in Tamale, Dr. Bawumia is the son of Alhaji Mumuni Bawumia and Hajia Mariama Bawumia. He is the twelfth of his father’s 18 children and the second of his mother’s five children. A member of the Mamprusi ethnic group, he is married to Samira Ramadan, with whom he has four children.

Educational Foundation

Dr. Bawumia began his education at Sakasaka Primary School before attending Tamale Secondary School in 1975. He later travelled to the United Kingdom, where he obtained a Chartered Institute of Bankers Diploma (ACIB) and a First Class Honours degree in Economics from the University of Buckingham in 1987. He went on to earn a PhD in Economics from Simon Fraser University, establishing himself as a trained economist.

Professional Career Before Politics

Bawumia

Before entering politics, Dr. Bawumia built a distinguished career in economics and central banking. His expertise in monetary policy led to his appointment as Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, a role he held until his nomination as a vice-presidential candidate in 2008. He has also published academic work on economic policy issues affecting Africa.

Political Journey

A Historic Running Mate



Dr. Bawumia holds a unique place in Ghana’s political history as the only individual to be selected as a running mate on four consecutive occasions: 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2020. His first two bids alongside Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo were unsuccessful.

The 2012 Election Petition

One of his defining political moments came after the 2012 elections, when he served as the NPP’s lead witness in the Supreme Court election petition. His data-driven testimony introduced the term “pink sheets” into Ghana’s political vocabulary and elevated his national profile.

Vice President of Ghana

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Success came in 2016 when the NPP won power. Dr. Bawumia was sworn in as Vice President on January 7, 2017, and served until January 7, 2025. His tenure became closely associated with Ghana’s digital transformation agenda.

Key Initiatives and Legacy

As Vice President, Dr. Bawumia championed the Digital Ghana Agenda, which included:

The Ghana Card national identification system

Mobile money interoperability

Digital government platforms

Zipline medical drone delivery services

The One Ambulance Per Constituency programme

The Gold-for-Oil policy

These initiatives reflected his belief in technology-driven governance and improved public service delivery.

The 2024 Presidential Election

Despite winning the NPP primary convincingly in 2023, Dr. Bawumia lost the 2024 general election, polling 6,591,790 votes, representing 41.7%, against President Mahama’s 56.42%. His prompt concession was widely noted as an act of statesmanship.

The 2026 Primaries Campaign

Dr Bawumia and Samira Bawumia

Undeterred, Dr. Bawumia is seeking the NPP’s mandate again. His proposals for the January 31, 2026 primaries include creating a comprehensive party database, decentralising political appointments, and adopting a constituency-based approach to budgeting.

Political Style and Philosophy

Dr. Bawumia is known for his calm, data-driven political style and policy-focused communication. He avoids personal attacks, preferring evidence-based arguments, and is widely regarded for his ability to simplify complex economic issues.

Conclusion