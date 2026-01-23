Ghana to integrate Twi, Ewe, Dagbani and Hausa into AI-powered education tools

Ghana is set to strengthen the use of indigenous languages in education and digital services, with Twi, Ewe, Dagbani and Hausa earmarked for integration into advanced artificial intelligence tools being developed in partnership with Google.

The Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, announced the development on Thursday, 22 January 2026, following a high-level engagement with Google officials at the ongoing Generative AI Summit in the United Kingdom.

“Yesterday, I had a fruitful engagement with the Vice President of Google in the ongoing Generative AI summit in the United Kingdom, where ideas were shared to improve quality education in Ghana and Africa as a whole,” Mr Iddrisu said.

He disclosed that Google is collaborating with the University of Ghana and the GDI Hub to advance speech recognition and AI tools for Ghanaian languages, including Twi, Ewe and Dagbani, with a particular focus on non-standard speech to improve accessibility in education and digital services.

During the discussions, the Minister underscored the importance of adding Hausa to the programme, citing its wide usage across Ghana and West Africa. “Integrating Hausa will deepen regional inclusion and further strengthen Ghana’s leadership as an AI innovation hub on the continent,” he noted.

Mr Iddrisu also referenced Google’s July 2025 announcement of a US$37 million investment in AI research and digital skills development across Africa, including a new AI Community Centre in Accra, as part of its broader US$1 billion commitment to the continent’s digital transformation.

He further revealed that Google has assured government that its education tools, including curriculum-aligned content and resources on the responsible use of AI, will be deployed in Ghana on a zero-rated basis.

“Ghana is not just participating in the AI revolution, we are helping to shape it for Africa,” the Minister added.

The collaboration underscores government’s broader vision of leveraging technology to improve learning outcomes while ensuring no learner is left behind because of language, location or income.

