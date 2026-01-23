Advertisement

Ghana to integrate Twi, Ewe, Dagbani and Hausa into AI-powered education tools

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 10:16 - 23 January 2026
Advertisement

Ghana is set to strengthen the use of indigenous languages in education and digital services, with Twi, Ewe, Dagbani and Hausa earmarked for integration into advanced artificial intelligence tools being developed in partnership with Google.

Advertisement

The Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, announced the development on Thursday, 22 January 2026, following a high-level engagement with Google officials at the ongoing Generative AI Summit in the United Kingdom.

“Yesterday, I had a fruitful engagement with the Vice President of Google in the ongoing Generative AI summit in the United Kingdom, where ideas were shared to improve quality education in Ghana and Africa as a whole,” Mr Iddrisu said.

ALSO READ: ‘NPP is bigger than any individual’ – Akufo-Addo cautions aspirants ahead of Jan 31 primaries

He disclosed that Google is collaborating with the University of Ghana and the GDI Hub to advance speech recognition and AI tools for Ghanaian languages, including Twi, Ewe and Dagbani, with a particular focus on non-standard speech to improve accessibility in education and digital services.

Advertisement

During the discussions, the Minister underscored the importance of adding Hausa to the programme, citing its wide usage across Ghana and West Africa. “Integrating Hausa will deepen regional inclusion and further strengthen Ghana’s leadership as an AI innovation hub on the continent,” he noted.

ALSO READ: Dr. Bryan Acheampong: The Disciplinarian Vowing to Unite the NPP

Mr Iddrisu also referenced Google’s July 2025 announcement of a US$37 million investment in AI research and digital skills development across Africa, including a new AI Community Centre in Accra, as part of its broader US$1 billion commitment to the continent’s digital transformation.

He further revealed that Google has assured government that its education tools, including curriculum-aligned content and resources on the responsible use of AI, will be deployed in Ghana on a zero-rated basis.

Advertisement

“Ghana is not just participating in the AI revolution, we are helping to shape it for Africa,” the Minister added.

ALSO READ: NPP Peace Pact: IGP Christian Yohuno pledges full readiness for January 31 primaries

The collaboration underscores government’s broader vision of leveraging technology to improve learning outcomes while ensuring no learner is left behind because of language, location or income.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Court document suggests Daddy Lumba died without registered will
Entertainment
23.01.2026
Court document suggests Daddy Lumba died without registered will
Widow of Late MP declares intent to contest NDC Ayawaso East primaries
News
23.01.2026
Widow of Late MP declares intent to contest NDC Ayawaso East primaries
Kwesi Arthur’s contract was a 60-40 split in favor of Ground up - Glen’s lawyer explains
Entertainment
23.01.2026
Kwesi Arthur’s contract was a 60-40 split in favor of Ground up - Glen’s lawyer explains
I was fulfilled to play in the Premier League - Asamoah Gyan reveals
Sports
23.01.2026
I was fulfilled to play in the Premier League - Asamoah Gyan reveals
'Supersubs' at the world cup you may not know about
Sports
23.01.2026
'Supersubs' at the world cup you may not know about
Ghana to integrate Twi, Ewe, Dagbani and Hausa into AI-powered education tools
News
23.01.2026
Ghana to integrate Twi, Ewe, Dagbani and Hausa into AI-powered education tools