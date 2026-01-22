Dr. Bryan Acheampong: The Disciplinarian Vowing to Unite the NPP

Dr. Bryan Acheampong, MP for Abetifi, positions himself as a disciplinarian and unifier ahead of the NPP’s January 31, 2026 presidential primaries, highlighting party unity, extensive experience, and philanthropic work as key to restoring the party’s fortunes.

Dr. Bryan Acheampong, the 52-year-old Member of Parliament for Abetifi Constituency, has emerged as one of five contenders seeking to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2028 elections.

With the party still reeling from its 2024 defeat, Acheampong positions himself as the unifying force it urgently needs. Often referred to as the "Eastern Governor" for his influence in the region, he brands his leadership style as "Decisive, Disciplined, Driven, and Delivers."

Background and Education

Born on November 27, 1972, in Suhum with ancestral roots in Nkwatia in the Kwahu East District, Acheampong’s life reflects discipline, enterprise, and resilience. A Presbyterian by faith, he attended Achimota Primary School and Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC), Legon, institutions that instilled values of service and discipline shaping his career.

Acheampong’s academic credentials are extensive, reflecting continuous learning across multiple disciplines: a Bachelor’s and MBA in Business Administration from Johnson & Wales University, USA; a Master’s in Business Administration (Information Systems) from the University of Ghana; a Master’s in Professional Studies (Applied Intelligence) from Georgetown University, USA; a Master’s in Arts (Security and Intelligence) from the University of Leicester, UK; and a PhD in Information Systems from the University of Ghana completed in 2022. He also holds certificates from the Ghana Institute of Journalism, HP University, MIT, and the University of Ghana Business School, and is currently a Post-Call student at the Ghana School of Law.

Military and Business Background

Before entering politics, Acheampong claimed to have served in the United States Air Force from 2004 to 2006. Questions have been raised about this claim, as Parliament records do not confirm his alleged service.

As an entrepreneur, he founded INTU-IT, a technology company developing systems such as the Electronic Payslip, Electronic Salary Payment Voucher, and the e-Travel Card. He also owns Rock City Hotel and Okwawu United F.C., a Ghanaian football club.

Political Career

Acheampong began as a grassroots NPP activist, later becoming Chief of Staff to the late Jake Otanka Obetsebi-Lamptey. He entered Parliament in 2016, succeeding the late Peter Wiafe Pepera, and has served in the 6th, 7th, and 8th Parliaments.

His ministerial roles include Minister of State at the Office of the President, Ministry of National Security, Ministry of Interior, and Minister of Food and Agriculture (February 2023–January 2025), during which he introduced PFJ 2.0.

Campaign Message and Positioning

Securing the number 2 spot on the ballot, Acheampong is running against Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, and Kwabena Agyei Agyepong. He emphasises unity, discipline, and party financing, arguing he is the only candidate capable of uniting the NPP after deep internal divisions contributed to its 2024 defeat.

His campaign slogan, “Unity, Vision, Leadership,” reflects his focus on party renewal and national development. He has warned delegates that victories by certain rivals could prolong internal divisions, criticising Kennedy Agyapong for not committing to support the winner.

Party Financing and Philanthropy

Acheampong has publicly disclosed funding 62 NPP MPs with GH¢20,000 monthly from 2021 to 2025 and financing 27 out of 33 Eastern Region parliamentary candidates during the 2024 elections. While some claims have been disputed, Eastern Regional Chairman Jeff Konadu Addo confirmed Acheampong’s significant financial support in the region.

Through the Bryan Acheampong Foundation, he has provided scholarships to over 200 students, vocational training for more than 600 youth, and NHIS support to 20,000 residents, investing over GH¢3 million annually in community development.

Policy Focus

Acheampong advocates a balanced approach to illegal mining with strict enforcement and alternative livelihoods, alongside priorities such as infrastructure, job creation, youth empowerment, and national security, all anchored on party unity and disciplined governance.

