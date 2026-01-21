Ghana opens talks to take over Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s former residence in Guinea
The Government of Ghana has initiated negotiations with the family of Guinea’s first President, Ahmed Sékou Touré, to take possession of the residence where Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah lived and worked during his final years in exile.
The Minister for Foreign Affairs , Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa disclosed the development in a statement dated Wednesday, January 21, 2026, shared via his official Facebook page, following instructions from President John Dramani Mahama.
According to the minister, the Mahama administration intends to renovate and preserve the historic property, where Dr Nkrumah served as Co-President of Guinea, as part of efforts to honour his legacy and promote Pan-African heritage tourism. The minister stated:
On the instructions of President John Mahama, we have initiated negotiations with the Sékou Touré family of Guinea to allow Ghana take possession of the house Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah lived and worked as Co-President of Guinea in his last years.
He explained that the plan is to transform the residence into a preserved heritage site that allows visitors to trace Dr Nkrumah’s life beyond Ghana’s borders. He added:
The Mahama Administration intends to renovate and preserve Nkrumah’s Guinea residence not only as an act of respect but also to preserve the Osagyefo’s legacy and create a full experience for tourists to follow Nkrumah’s outstanding life from Ghana to Guinea.
The decision was formally conveyed to the Sékou Touré family over the weekend during a visit led by Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, shortly after the investiture of Guinea’s President, Mamady Doumbouya.
The minister noted:
This landmark decision was conveyed to the Sékou Touré family on Saturday when Vice President, H.E. Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang led us to visit the Sékou Touré family and also tour Nkrumah’s abandoned home.
Ghana’s delegation was warmly received by members of the Touré family spanning three generations, led by the late Guinean leader’s eldest son.
The Foreign Affairs Ministry says discussions are ongoing, with preservation experts expected to be engaged to ensure the historical integrity of the property. The statement assured:
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is negotiating the terms and conditions and engaging preservation experts for this important assignment. In the spirit of transparency and accountability, the Ghanaian public shall be fully apprised at every stage.
Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s first President and a leading figure in Africa’s independence struggle, went into exile in 1966 after he was overthrown in a military coup while on a peace mission abroad.
He was granted asylum in Guinea by President Ahmed Sékou Touré, who appointed him Co-President of the country in a symbolic gesture of Pan-African solidarity. He lived and worked in Conakry until 1971, when he travelled to Romania for medical treatment.
Dr Nkrumah died on April 27, 1972, at the age of sixty-two (62). His remains were later returned to Ghana, where he was given a state burial and laid to rest at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park in Accra.
