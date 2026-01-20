Ken Ofori-Atta to face US Immigration Court today following ICE detention

Former Ghana Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is set to appear before a US immigration court in Virginia over alleged visa overstaying, following his detention by ICE and ongoing legal efforts to regularise his status.

Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to appear before a United States immigration court today, Tuesday, 20 January 2026, over alleged immigration violations.

The hearing is scheduled to take place at the Annandale Immigration Court in Virginia. Mr Ofori-Atta is expected to participate in the proceedings virtually from detention.

The court appearance follows his recent detention by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which has raised concerns that the former finance minister overstayed his visitor visa and consequently lost his lawful status to remain in the United States.

Mr Ofori-Atta has been held at the Caroline Detention Facility in Virginia since 6 January 2026 after questions were raised about his immigration status.

The development was confirmed in a statement signed by Justice Kusi-Minkah Premo Esq. on Wednesday, 7 January 2026. According to the statement, the detention occurred on Tuesday, with Mr Ofori-Atta’s legal representatives in the United States immediately engaging ICE officials to address the situation.

“The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) yesterday detained the former Minister for Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, regarding the status of his current stay in the United States,” the statement said.

Justice Kusi-Minkah Premo explained that Mr Ofori-Atta has a pending petition for adjustment of status, a legal process that allows an individual to remain in the United States beyond the validity period of a visa while an application is under review.

“Mr Ofori-Atta has a pending petition for adjustment of status, which authorises a person to remain in the United States legally beyond the period of validity of their visa. Under US law, a change of status by this method is common,” the statement noted.

The statement further stressed that the former finance minister is cooperating fully with US immigration authorities and that his legal team expects the matter to be resolved without undue delay.

“His US legal team is in contact with ICE and expects the matter to be resolved expeditiously,” Justice Kusi-Minkah Premo added.