'I am not a murderer - Prime suspect denies role in killing of immigration officer

Prime suspect Bright Aweh denies involvement in the murder of Immigration Officer Stephen King Amoah, insisting on his innocence as court proceedings continue amid concerns over repeated adjournments.

Bright Aweh, identified by police as the prime suspect in the killing of Immigration Officer Stephen King Amoah, has openly denied any involvement in the crime, declaring his innocence and expressing confidence in the judicial process.

Aweh made the comments on Monday, January 19, after court proceedings, as he was being escorted by police officers to a waiting vehicle. He described the situation as deeply distressing but said he was prepared to endure the process to allow the truth to emerge.

“I am passing through this painfully for justice to be served. I am not a murderer; I did not kill my friend. I will go through it for justice to be served,” he told journalists.

The suspect was the first person arrested in connection with the death of the 38-year-old immigration officer, whose partially burnt body was discovered on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, several days after he had been reported missing.

According to police investigations, Aweh was the last known individual to have been in contact with Amoah before his disappearance. Investigators say the deceased left his home on July 3, 2025, to meet a friend at Ashongman Estate, following an invitation linked to discussions over the settlement of a financial obligation.

Five days later, Amoah’s charred body was found in a gutter at Abuom Junction near Kwabenya, close to the GBC Satellite area and opposite Comet Estate in Accra. Despite the extent of the burns, family members later identified the body at the Police Hospital mortuary.

Bright Aweh was arrested by the Accra Regional Police Command on July 10, 2025, as part of ongoing investigations into the case. Since then, he has been appearing before the court, with proceedings continuing amid several adjournments.

The repeated delays have drawn concern from the family of the deceased, who say the prolonged process has compounded their grief. On December 3, 2025, the family publicly reaffirmed its resolve to seek justice for Stephen King Amoah, stating that it remains committed to seeing the case through despite the slow pace of the trial.