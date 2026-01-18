53 Nigerians arrested in cybercrime crackdown in Greater Accra

53 Nigerian nationals have been arrested in a CSA-led joint security operation targeting suspected cybercrime activities in the Greater Accra Region.

A joint security operation has arrested 53 Nigerian nationals during coordinated raids on suspected cybercrime centres in parts of the Greater Accra Region on 16th and 17th January 2026.

The arrests followed intelligence-led investigations by the Cyber Security Authority (CSA), which identified several locations allegedly being used for cybercrime activities within East Legon Hills, Afienya, Kwabenya, Weija and Tuba over the past 48 hours.

Intelligence indicated that young men were being coerced and exploited by criminal kingpins to engage in various forms of online fraud and cyber-enabled crimes from these locations.

During the operations, nine Nigerian nationals were arrested as suspects, while 44 others, also Nigerians, believed to be victims, were rescued.

The victims were found in apartments operating laptop computers at the time of the raids. Searches conducted in the apartments led to the retrieval of 52 assorted mobile phones, 62 laptop computers and two pump-action guns.

In total, 53 Nigerian nationals were arrested across the five locations, with 17 picked up in Tuba, 11 in Afienya, 10 each in Kwabenya and Weija, and five in East Legon Hills.

All arrested individuals have been profiled and handed over to the Ghana Immigration Service for safekeeping and further investigations.

Authorities have cautioned foreign nationals intending to travel to Ghana to verify claims made by fellow nationals who may seek to lure them into criminal activities.

Security officials disclosed that some individuals arrested in previous operations have been profiled by the Ghana Immigration Service and INTERPOL and subsequently handed over to Nigerian law enforcement authorities at the Seme border, while others are currently facing prosecution before the courts.

The authorities reaffirmed their commitment to protecting Ghana’s international cyber image, describing it as non-negotiable.

The Minister of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George commended the CSA and partner law enforcement agencies for the successful operation.

