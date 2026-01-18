PRESEC rejects Serwaa Amihere's homosexuality claim, says it's false and offensive

PRESEC has criticised and dismissed an alleged comment by Serwaa Amihere linking the school to homosexuality, describing it as false and harmful to students.

The Management of Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School (PRESEC), Legon, has strongly condemned comments attributed to lawyer and media personality, Miss Serwaa Amihere Esq., in which she allegedly described the school as “a breeding ground for homosexuals.”

In a statement issued on Sarturday, 17 January, 2026, the school described the comment as false, reckless and deeply offensive, noting that it unfairly maligns students and undermines the integrity and reputation of the institution

According to management, the statement amounts to an irresponsible generalisation that seeks to stigmatise a school with a long-standing legacy of discipline, academic excellence and moral formation.

The statement read:

Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School is a Presbyterian mission institution founded and governed on firm Christian values. For over eight decades, PRESEC has been committed to academic excellence, discipline, leadership and the moral upbringing of young men in accordance with the doctrines of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana and the laws of the Republic of Ghana.

The school stressed that any suggestion contrary to these principles is a gross misrepresentation of its identity and mission.

Management pointed to the school’s long record of academic and national achievements as evidence of its strong culture of discipline and character development.

PRESEC has produced generations of leaders serving in academia, public service, science, business, faith-based institutions and civic life, and is widely recognised for its repeated successes at the National Science and Maths Quiz

These achievements reflect intellectual rigour, teamwork, confidence and responsible leadership, not the defamatory narrative being circulated

The school further warned that such comments are not only inaccurate but harmful, as they expose students to ridicule, prejudice and emotional distress, while attempting to erode the hard-earned reputation of the institution.

Management reaffirmed that PRESEC would not accept or normalise characterisations that unfairly label its students or misrepresent its values.

The statement also expressed appreciation to parents, alumni, students and the general public for their continued trust and support, assuring stakeholders that the school remains committed to protecting the dignity of its students and upholding high standards of excellence and character formation.

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere has sparked controversy by criticizing Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC), claiming the institution has turned into a "breeding ground for homosexual activities." She pointed to what she described as the feminine behavior… pic.twitter.com/j4iZ1aOKTQ — Caleb Qwofi Right 👑 (@calebeshun) January 16, 2026

PRESEC reiterated that it will remain focused on its core mandate of providing quality education, enforcing discipline, shaping character and preparing young men to become principled leaders and responsible citizens.

However, media personality and lawyer Serwaa Amihere has issued an apology to Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (PRESEC–Legon) following comments she made about the school.