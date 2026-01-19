NACOC nabs alleged notorious drug ‘queen’ in Budumburam crackdown

NACOC arrests an alleged drug ‘queen’ during a major raid in Budumburam, seizing suspected cannabis, tramadol and other illicit substances as part of its nationwide anti-narcotics crackdown in Ghana.

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has arrested a thirty-two (32)-year-old woman described as a key figure in the illicit drug trade during a targeted operation in Budumburam and surrounding communities in the Gomoa East Municipality of the Central Region.

The operation, carried out on Friday, 16 January 2026, forms part of NACOC’s nationwide anti-narcotics campaign aimed at curbing drug trafficking and substance abuse across the country.

According to NACOC, the suspect, identified as Rebecca Afia Naa Dei Kotei and popularly known as “Mother”, was apprehended following sustained intelligence gathering and surveillance. Opinion leaders in the area have described her as a notorious dealer who had, until now, managed to evade arrest.

“The suspect has been on the radar of our intelligence and surveillance teams for some time due to her involvement in various illicit drug trafficking activities,” a NACOC official said. “Her arrest marks a significant breakthrough in our efforts to dismantle drug networks operating within the Budumburam enclave.”

During the raid, officers seized quantities of suspected cannabis, tramadol and other controlled substances, as well as items believed to be linked to drug peddling. NACOC said several complaints had previously been received from residents about drug-related activities allegedly involving some of the suspects currently in custody.

The Commission stressed that the operation was conducted as part of a broader strategy to rid communities of narcotics and protect vulnerable groups, particularly the youth, from the dangers of drug abuse.

“NACOC remains committed to ensuring that Ghana becomes a drug-free nation,” the official added. “We will continue to work tirelessly to identify, arrest and prosecute individuals involved in the drug trade, regardless of their influence or notoriety.”

NACOC has assured the public that all suspects arrested during the operation will be processed and arraigned before court in accordance with the law, as investigations into the network continue.

