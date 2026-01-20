Advertisement

Former NPP Parliamentary Candidate detained in US for allegedly stabbing his wife

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 14:57 - 20 January 2026
Valentino Nii Noi Nortey, a Ghanaian political figure and former New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate
Valentino Nortey, former NPP parliamentary candidate for Klottey Korle, has been detained in the United States following allegations of stabbing his wife. The incident occurred in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, and investigations are ongoing.
Advertisement

Valentino Nii Noi Nortey, a Ghanaian political figure and former New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate, has been charged following a stabbing incident in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania over the weekend.

Advertisement

According to abc27.com, the Lower Paxton Township Police reported that the incident occurred on Saturday, 17 January 2026, along Mayfair Drive at around 10 a.m. A woman sustained stab wounds during what authorities described as a domestic dispute and was promptly taken to hospital, where she is reported to be in stable condition.

Police confirmed on Monday that Nortey, 41, of Harrisburg, is facing multiple charges, including attempted homicide, possession of an instrument of crime with intent to use, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

ALSO READ: 3 more suspects arrested in Adabraka Jewellery shop daylight robbery

“Upon arrival, first responders ensured the victim received immediate medical attention. Fortunately, there was no threat to the public at any point,” a police statement said.

Advertisement

Court records indicate that Nortey was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge David Judy, who denied him bail. He remains in custody at Dauphin County Prison, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for 26 January 2026.

Nortey is well known in Ghanaian political circles, having contested the Klottey Korle parliamentary seat in Accra for the NPP. He gained national attention during the 2016 and 2020 election cycles and was considered a rising star in the NPP’s Greater Accra branch. He ultimately stood as the party’s parliamentary candidate in the 2024 elections but was defeated by Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

ALSO READ: ‘What’s he doing there?’ - Arise Ghana demands Ken Ofori-Atta’s immediate return

The Lower Paxton Township Police emphasised that investigations are ongoing. The case has attracted attention due to Nortey’s dual profile as both a political figure in Ghana and a resident in the United States.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Ghana, China sign US$30m deal for University project in Damongo
News
20.01.2026
Ghana, China sign US$30m deal for University project in Damongo
Former NPP Parliamentary Candidate detained in US for allegedly stabbing his wife
News
20.01.2026
Former NPP Parliamentary Candidate detained in US for allegedly stabbing his wife
I'll throw away my Bible if Empress Gifty secures court injunction against me – Agradaa
Entertainment
20.01.2026
Court orders Agradaa to pay GH¢100,000 to Empress Gifty in defamation case
GSA threatens legal action against NSA over derecognition, issues ultimatum
Sports
20.01.2026
GSA threatens legal action against NSA over derecognition, issues ultimatum
All You Need to Know About 2026 Ring of Fire Eclipse
Lifestyle
20.01.2026
All You Need to Know About 2026 Ring of Fire Eclipse
‘VA MIJO: Unveiling of Ghana’s first GhanaPostGPS centered ride hailing and delivery services. Unlock precision with mijo’
Business
20.01.2026
‘VA MIJO: Unveiling of Ghana’s first GhanaPostGPS centered ride hailing and delivery services. Unlock precision with mijo’