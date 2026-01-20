Former NPP Parliamentary Candidate detained in US for allegedly stabbing his wife

Valentino Nortey, former NPP parliamentary candidate for Klottey Korle, has been detained in the United States following allegations of stabbing his wife. The incident occurred in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, and investigations are ongoing.

Valentino Nii Noi Nortey, a Ghanaian political figure and former New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate, has been charged following a stabbing incident in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania over the weekend.

According to abc27.com, the Lower Paxton Township Police reported that the incident occurred on Saturday, 17 January 2026, along Mayfair Drive at around 10 a.m. A woman sustained stab wounds during what authorities described as a domestic dispute and was promptly taken to hospital, where she is reported to be in stable condition.

Police confirmed on Monday that Nortey, 41, of Harrisburg, is facing multiple charges, including attempted homicide, possession of an instrument of crime with intent to use, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

“Upon arrival, first responders ensured the victim received immediate medical attention. Fortunately, there was no threat to the public at any point,” a police statement said.

Court records indicate that Nortey was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge David Judy, who denied him bail. He remains in custody at Dauphin County Prison, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for 26 January 2026.

Nortey is well known in Ghanaian political circles, having contested the Klottey Korle parliamentary seat in Accra for the NPP. He gained national attention during the 2016 and 2020 election cycles and was considered a rising star in the NPP’s Greater Accra branch. He ultimately stood as the party’s parliamentary candidate in the 2024 elections but was defeated by Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The Lower Paxton Township Police emphasised that investigations are ongoing. The case has attracted attention due to Nortey’s dual profile as both a political figure in Ghana and a resident in the United States.

