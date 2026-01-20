Advertisement

'What's he doing there?' - Arise Ghana demands Ken Ofori-Atta's immediate return

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 10:52 - 20 January 2026
‘What’s he doing there?’ - Arise Ghana demands Ken Ofori-Atta’s immediate return
Pressure group Arise Ghana has demanded the immediate return of former Finance Minister Ken Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta to Ghana to face corruption-related charges.

The group maintains that the former minister is deliberately avoiding Ghanaian authorities and the charges levelled against him by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, 20 January 2026, during a picketing exercise at the American Embassy in Accra, a lead convener of Arise Ghana, Prince Derrick Adjei, questioned Mr Ofori-Atta's continued stay in the United States and urged his swift return to Ghana.

ALSO READ: Ken Ofori-Atta to face US Immigration Court today following ICE detention

Mr Adjei said:

He was holding the public purse and the Constitution says explicitly that you must account for your stewardship. So we are asking that, in the spirit of mutual cooperation, all loot must be recovered. Ghanaians voted for a government, and that government wants to recover the loot so it can develop the country.

He argued that Mr Ofori-Atta's failure to return home raises serious concerns, especially in light of developments surrounding his immigration status in the United States.

ALSO READ: Man arrested for brutal scissors attack on relative in Sefwi Abrokofe

He added:

So if Ken has nothing to hide, he should come back home. He has overstayed his visa, or it has been revoked. So what’s he doing there? When ICE arrests you, you are usually removed the same day. ICE arrested him about a week ago, so why is he still out there? He should be back home.

Mr Adjei further expressed confidence that the US legal process would pave the way for Mr Ofori-Atta’s return. He stated:

We are optimistic that today the courts of the US will do the right thing, find him guilty of overstaying his visa as ICE says, and then he will be brought back today.
Ken Ofori-Atta
ALSO READ: 'I am not a murderer - Prime suspect denies role in killing of immigration officer

Meanwhile, former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to appear before a United States immigration court today, Tuesday, 20 January 2026, over alleged immigration violations.

The hearing is scheduled to take place at the Annandale Immigration Court in Virginia, with Mr Ofori-Atta expected to participate virtually from detention.

