Man arrested for brutal scissors attack on relative in Sefwi Abrokofe

A 55-year-old man, William Gyamfi, also known as Kofi Manso, has been arrested by police in the Western North Region for allegedly stabbing a family member in both eyes with a pair of scissors during a domestic dispute at Sefwi Abrokofe.

The incident, which has shocked residents of the community, reportedly occurred following a misunderstanding between the suspect and the victim, Akua Agyeiwaa, believed to be in her early fifties.

According to CrimeCheckNewsGh, the attack left the woman in critical condition. “The suspect allegedly stabbed the victim in both eyes with a pair of scissors during a domestic dispute,” the report stated.

The injured woman was rushed to the Juaboso Government Hospital, where she is currently receiving emergency medical treatment.

Before police patrol officers arrived at the scene, the suspect was reportedly attacked by angry residents who attempted to subject him to instant justice. The report adds that Mr Gyamfi sustained visible injuries during the assault.

“He was seen with a swollen left eye and forehead, with blood stains on his left leg,” the report noted.

The suspect was subsequently taken under police protection to the Juaboso Government Hospital, where he received medical attention and was later discharged.

Residents allege that this is not the first time Mr Gyamfi has been linked to violent conduct. According to accounts cited by CrimeCheckNewsGh, he has a history of aggressive behaviour, including a previous cutlass attack on his brother-in-law.

Police have since taken Mr Gyamfi into custody, where he is currently assisting with investigations as officers work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Meanwhile, the attack has renewed concerns among residents about domestic violence and community safety, with calls for swift justice and stronger interventions to prevent similar incidents.

