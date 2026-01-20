3 more suspects arrested in Adabraka Jewellery shop daylight robbery

The Ghana Police Service has arrested three additional suspects in connection with the high-profile daylight armed robbery at a jewellery shop in Adabraka, Greater Accra Region.

A statement released on Tuesday, 20 January 2026, and signed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Richmond Mensah, identified the latest arrestees as Fatao Mohammed, also known as “Motorway”; Nashiru Abubakari, known as “Soldier”; and Sadick Abubakar, nicknamed “50 Cent.” Police say the trio are considered the main gang leaders behind the robbery.

“These arrests bring the total number of suspects in custody to seven,” DSP Mensah noted in the statement.

The arrests follow the recent recovery of a Toyota Highlander reportedly used in the robbery, which occurred in November 2024. The vehicle was seized from its owner, Abdul Samid Larry, popularly called “Touch,” at Ashaiman Lebanon on 15 January 2026. Mr Larry is now assisting police investigations into the robbery, while the vehicle has been impounded as evidence.

“The vehicle recovery and the arrest of these suspects are part of our ongoing efforts to bring all individuals involved to justice,” DSP Mensah added.

It will be recalled that on 2 November 2024, armed men carried out a daylight raid on the Adabraka Gold Jewellery Shop, stealing approximately GH¢7.5 million. The incident sent shockwaves through the community and prompted an intensive investigation by the Ghana Police Service.

Authorities have reiterated their commitment to ensuring justice is served. “We want the public to know that investigations are ongoing, and we remain determined to apprehend all persons connected with this crime,” the statement said.

