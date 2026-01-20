From Entrepreneur to Presidential Contender: Kennedy Agyapong’s Remarkable Journey in the NPP

As the NPP prepares for its 31 January 2026 presidential primaries, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has emerged as a leading contender. This profile examines his political record, business background, policy positions and the dynamics shaping the internal party race.

As the New Patriotic Party (NPP) prepares for its presidential primaries scheduled for 31 January 2026, attention within the party has increasingly focused on Kennedy Ohene Agyapong. Recent internal polling places the former Member of Parliament ahead of his closest challenger, former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, with projected support levels of 52.59% and 36.24% respectively.

The figures suggest growing support for Agyapong in several regions, particularly the Eastern, Central and Western Regions. Analysts attribute this shift partly to his emphasis on employment creation and economic recovery, themes that have featured prominently in his engagements with party delegates.

If confirmed at the primaries, the development would mark a change from the NPP’s 2023 presidential contest, in which Agyapong placed second with 37.4% of the vote. His improved standing reflects both organisational efforts and evolving delegate sentiment ahead of the 2026 race.

Background and early life

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong was born on 16 June 1960 in Assin Dompim in the Central Region to Francis Ohene Kofi Agyapong and Mary Nsiah. He attended Adisadel College, where he completed his GCE A-Level studies, before travelling to the United States to further his education at Fordham University in New York. His time abroad coincided with the early stages of his involvement in business, which later became a defining aspect of his public profile.

Parliamentary career

Agyapong entered Parliament in 2000 as Member of Parliament for Assin North and retained the seat in the 2004 and 2008 elections. Following constituency boundary changes, he was elected to represent Assin Central in 2012 and subsequently won re-election in 2016 and 2020.

During his time in Parliament, he served on several committees, including the Judiciary Committee and the Special Budget Committee. He also chaired the Defence and Interior Committee during the Akufo-Addo administration, a role that placed him at the centre of discussions on national security and internal governance.

In 2022, he announced that he would not contest the Assin Central seat again, citing his intention to concentrate on his presidential bid.

Business interests

Alongside politics, Agyapong has maintained extensive business interests across multiple sectors. His portfolio includes Constro Consult Limited, a civil engineering firm, as well as several media outlets such as Net 2 Television, Oman FM and Ash FM. Other ventures associated with him include real estate, agriculture, retail and communications enterprises.

He has frequently referenced employment figures across his businesses, stating that they collectively employ more than 7,000 people. Supporters view this as evidence of his private sector experience, while critics argue that translating business success into national economic management presents its own challenges.

Policy focus

In outlining his presidential agenda, Agyapong has prioritised employment reduction, industrial expansion and local production. Proposals advanced by his campaign include developing Tamale Airport into a cargo hub for agricultural exports, establishing a large-scale pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in the Central Region, and providing financial support to farmers through interest-free loans.

He has also suggested restricting the importation of certain goods that can be produced locally, a position that has attracted both support and debate among policy analysts.

Political style and public image

Agyapong is widely known for his outspoken political style and direct public commentary. His parliamentary career was marked by frequent interventions on issues of corruption and accountability, often delivered in blunt terms. While supporters regard this approach as forthright and principled, critics have raised concerns about its impact on political discourse and party cohesion.

He has previously drawn national attention for making allegations against high-profile individuals, some of which resulted in legal or administrative action, while others generated controversy.

Support base and outlook

As the primaries approach, Agyapong’s campaign appears to be attracting support across different demographics within the party, including youth groups, professionals and a number of sitting Members of Parliament. Observers note that his performance in regions beyond his traditional base will be a key factor in determining the final outcome.

Personal life

Agyapong is a Christian, married and a father of 22 children. He has spoken publicly about his views on wealth creation and family responsibility, perspectives that he links to his broader economic outlook.

Ahead of the primaries

With only days remaining before the NPP selects its flagbearer, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong remains one of the leading contenders in a closely watched internal contest. While opinion polls suggest an advantage, the final decision rests with party delegates.