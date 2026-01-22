NPP Primaries: Over 211,000 delegates to cast votes at 333 centres nationwide

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is fully prepared for its January 31, 2026 presidential primaries, with 211,849 delegates set to vote at 333 polling centres nationwide.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has confirmed that it is fully prepared for its presidential primaries on January 31, 2026, with arrangements in place to ensure a transparent and credible process.

A total of 211,849 delegates are expected to vote at 333 polling centres across 276 constituencies, with polling scheduled to begin at 0700 hours and end at 1400 hours.

Joseph Osei-Owusu, Chairperson of the NPP Presidential Elections Committee, told the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Tuesday that all preparations, including the final register, security arrangements, voting centres, and election rules, had been completed. He added that the Electoral Commission (EC) would oversee the conduct of the polls.

“Everything that has to be done is done. The Commission is ready, the police are ready, and everything they need to be able to do their work has been provided,” Mr Osei-Owusu said.

He explained that the party worked closely with the EC to identify voting centres, noting that each constituency would have one centre unless delegate numbers exceeded 1,000, in which case additional points were set up within the same locality. The arrangement resulted in 333 polling centres, including one at the party’s headquarters in Accra.

“At every stage, we involved the contestants themselves. We showed them the list, we listened to concerns, and we resolved them together,” he said, referring to adjustments such as relocating two proposed centres after joint assessments with constituency executives.

On the delegate register, Mr Osei-Owusu said validation issues, petitions, and corrections had been addressed transparently, with agents of all five aspirants involved throughout the process. “If you go to our IT centre now, you will find representatives of the contestants verifying everything and endorsing it before final printing,” he said.

He also outlined security measures, noting that between 70 and 150 police officers would be deployed at each polling centre, supported by the military in selected areas, particularly in parts of the Upper East Region.

“Anybody thinking of bringing private security or ‘macho’ men should think twice. The police will deal with it very, very severely,” he warned.

Proxy voting has been abolished to safeguard the integrity of the process. “We felt that this is not an election in which we should allow anybody the basis to claim that the process was tainted,” Mr Osei-Owusu added.

