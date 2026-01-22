Jomoro: Man fatally stabs neighbour who tried to save him from committing suicide

A tragic incident in Takinta, Jomoro Constituency, Western Region, saw a 42-year-old man, Nya Meah, allegedly kill his neighbour, Cosmos Nda, who tried to prevent his suicide. The case highlights rising concerns over mental health and safety in local communities.

A tragic chain of events has left two men dead at Takinta in the Jomoro Constituency of the Western Region, following an incident involving an attempted suicide that turned violent.

According to a report by CrimeCheckNewsGH, a forty-two (42)-year-old man identified as Nya Meah allegedly killed his neighbour, Cosmos Nda, who tried to prevent him from taking his own life.

The report indicated that Nya Meah initially attempted to contact his son by phone to inform him of his intention to commit suicide, but the call was unsuccessful. He later sent a voice note to his son, instructing him not to place his body in the morgue after his death.

After listening to the audio message, the son reportedly rushed out to seek help and went to inform his uncle. On his way, he encountered Cosmos Nda, who also proceeded to Nya Meah’s house.

Upon their arrival, Nya Meah allegedly accused Cosmos Nda of pursuing him on several occasions. The situation quickly escalated when Nya Meah entered his room, emerged with a knife, and began chasing Cosmos.

Suicide

Reports state that Cosmos fell while attempting to flee, after which Nya Meah allegedly attacked and killed him on the spot.

Following the incident, Nya Meah fled the area, and attempts to locate and arrest him were unsuccessful. However, he later returned to the community unnoticed.

It is alleged that he sneaked into his house, consumed weedicide, and set the building on fire while inside. Neighbours later noticed the fire and rushed to the scene, only to discover that Nya Meah was burning in the house.