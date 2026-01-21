Advertisement

One dead, NAIMOS officer injured in gunfight with armed galamsey thugs in Bono

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 10:04 - 21 January 2026
A NAIMOS officer was injured during a gunfight with armed galamsey thugs in the Dormaa Central Municipality of Bono. One assailant was killed, highlighting the dangers faced by anti-illegal mining personnel.
The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has confirmed that a member of the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) task force was shot during an anti-galamsey operation in the Bono Region, with one armed assailant killed in the ensuing exchange of gunfire.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, 20 January 2026, and signed by Paa Kwesi Schandorf, Media Relations Officer, the Ministry said the incident occurred during a routine operation along the Subinkurom–Kyeremasu stretch in the Dormaa Central Municipality.

According to the statement, the task force came under attack when armed men hiding in nearby bushes opened fire upon sighting the officers.

“The armed thugs, who were hiding in the bushes, opened fire on sighting the NAIMOS task force. This led to an exchange of gunfire, during which one NAIMOS personnel sustained a gunshot injury,” the statement said.

The injured officer, who was shot in the thigh, was immediately evacuated to the St. Matthew Catholic Hospital at Ampenkuro, where he is reported to be responding well to treatment.

"The injured officer was swiftly rushed to the St. Matthew Catholic Hospital at Ampenkuro, where he is currently responding to treatment," the statement added.

The gunfire exchange also resulted in the death of one of the attackers. NAIMOS identified the deceased as Abuu Ibrahim, who was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

"Meanwhile, one of the assailants who opened fire on the NAIMOS task force was shot dead during the exchanges. The deceased, identified as Abuu Ibrahim, was pronounced dead on arrival at the St. Matthew Catholic Hospital," the Secretariat confirmed.

The Ministry acknowledged the persistent dangers faced by personnel enforcing anti-galamsey measures but reaffirmed government’s commitment to curbing illegal mining.

